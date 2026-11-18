A coronial inquest in Lismore has heard conflicting accounts of the care given to a newborn known as Baby DH, who died after a free birth in Byron Bay. Doula Amy Lou Smith denied giving clinical advice, while parents say she reassured them before leaving to set up a jumping castle.

A Byron Bay doula repeatedly reassured two first-time parents that their baby was OK before returning home to set up a jumping castle, despite the newborn appearing purple and having difficulty breathing, a coronial inquest has heard.

The NSW Coroner's Court on Wednesday was told the parents of the newborn, known as Baby DH, saw signs that something was seriously wrong from the first minutes of his life. They would have called Triple Zero almost straight away if their doula Amy Lou Smith had not been with them, the court heard. Baby DH is one of four newborn deaths being examined at an inquest being held at Lismore Local Court.

Also read Inquest Told Doula Missed Twin Pregnancy in Free Birth Death

The babies died in NSW's northern rivers region between 2022 and 2024. Earlier this week, Deputy State Coroner Joan Baptie heard of two other deaths following a free birth outside the medical system, including a case where a doula did not know the mother was carrying twins before a free birth tragedy. Baby DH lived for just over eight hours. The court heard that from his first minutes of life, Baby DH showed signs that something was seriously wrong.

His parents saw those signs and raised them again and again with their doula, who they had engaged to watch for exactly that. Each time the parents raised their concerns, they were reassured by Amy Lou. An ambulance was not called until moments before Baby DH stopped breathing. Smith, who is not medically trained, was hired by the parents of DH for 2000 dollars to keep mum and baby safe and look out for warning signs.

The court heard that the birthing mother was not opposed to emergency intervention, including a caesarean section, if it was needed. In a document sent to prospective clients, Smith wrote that birth was a deeply sacred ceremony that must be protected at all costs. She told the court that this included the cost of calling an ambulance or going to the hospital.

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Undetected Heart Abnormality Led To Tragic Outcome

Baby DH was born with a complex heart abnormality, which was not detected during pregnancy as the mother did not have any ultrasounds. Experts were split over whether his death eight hours after birth could have been prevented by earlier intervention.

However, Baby DH's extended stay at home while so deeply unwell meant the only possible outcome was death, the court heard. Neonatologist Dr Paul Evans found Baby DH had a complex heart defect, one that would have shown up on an X-ray. The baby could have been treated, and a birth plan with proximity to a major hospital and specialist cardiac care prepared, the court heard. The child's death was not inevitable, Evans found.

The court was told that DH was born with floppy limbs, and only let out a small cry not typical for a newborn. Smith reassured the parents that some babies take time to land. The parents remained concerned in the hours that followed, particularly about lumps on the baby's body and his purple colour. Smith told them DH just needed to be warmed up.

His colour, his whole body was purple with his hands and feet darker still, the court heard, and Smith told them some purple in the hands and feet was normal. I didn't notice his body being purple, Smith told the court. Told the baby's colour wasn't improving, Smith said as long as his abdomen isn't purple, according to evidence from the parents. The mother was shocked.

His whole body had been purple all along. His temperature was low, 34.5C. Smith suggested trying to get it up to 37C. I believed if they had real concerns, that they would call an ambulance and not be texting a non medically trained doula, Smith told the court. The first-time parents convinced themselves that his colour must be OK based on Smith's confidence, the court heard, and did not want to be seen as overreacting.

The father of Baby DH said: Time and time again we looked to her for advice and guidance. We trusted her because of her long-time experience with birthing. When the parents raised concerns about DH's breathing, Smith told them they were cute little noises and that newborns can have irregular breathing for some time, the court heard. Smith denied making these comments.

The court heard Smith told the couple Baby DH would have been put on oxygen if he was in hospital. But Smith later told the court she didn't know what the hospital would have done. He had strange lumps on his body, and wasn't feeding. Smith suggested they get the lumps checked out, and warned that babies sometimes take a while to latch on to the breast, according to the parents' evidence.

The parents told Smith they wanted DH checked by a doctor, and she said she would provide a phone number for a doctor who could come to the house. Smith told the court she twice recommended the parents have DH transferred to hospital if they were concerned. There was no record of these suggestions in the parents' statement to police five days after the baby's death.

Doula Left To Setup Jumping Castle Amid Concerns

DH's mother said at no time did Amy say that she was unsure, or offer to call someone to check, the court was told. Five hours after DH was born, Smith left to set up a jumping castle for her son's birthday, according to the newborn's parents.

Smith told the court the jumping castle was already set up and that she had gone home to rest and shower before returning to the new parents, as she had been with them for nine-and-a-half hours. She sent the couple a picture of the castle later, as they were trying to contact a doctor, the court heard. Smith told the court the castle was already set up, and the couple was happy for her to leave.

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Everything felt like it was OK, she said. When she left, she had not yet given them the number for a doctor, and at this point DH still had not fed, which his mother brought up with Smith approximately five times, the court heard. Smith texted the couple a phone number of a practice where the doctor no longer worked. She also texted them a photo of the fully inflated jumping castle, the court heard.

Smith replied that his colour seemed to be improving, despite DH still appearing blue or purple. Eventually, the parents spoke to the GP they had tried to contact earlier. The GP told them to call triple zero. They did, and did CPR until the paramedics got there.

Paramedics spent 32 minutes trying to revive DH. Resuscitation was stopped on arrival at Byron hospital, which was 10 minutes from their home. But Baby DH was declared dead at the hospital. After the father had made the emergency call, Smith also told them to call an ambulance, and sent them instructions on infant CPR.

Fundraiser Caused Further Grief For Bereaved Parents

Smith set up an online fundraiser for the family the following day, without their knowledge or consent. The mother said this caused further grief, as they had not yet had the opportunity to tell loved ones overseas about their loss. DH's father said the couple were reassured by Smith that nothing was wrong. Time and time again we looked to her for advice and guidance, the court heard.

We trusted her because of her long-time experience with birthing. Smith told the court she had only attended six births without a midwife present prior to DH, and that a doula's role was emotional support. She denied that her comments amounted to clinical advice.

A video of Smith appearing on a podcast in 2022 was played to the courtroom in which she criticised unnecessary medical intervention to start babies breathing, when if they were just left and given skin to skin contact they would likely just start breathing in their own time. Throughout the hearing, Smith denied that any of her advice or comments constituted clinical advice. Smith, who became a birth doula in 2020, was quizzed on her experience.

She has a degree in fine art and has worked as a social worker and a youth worker. She told the court she is not medically trained in any way but did an online full-spectrum doula course. She learned CPR but was not familiar with how you would apply it to a newborn - she denied she had given the parents the impression she was.

She had no training about a newborn's colour, breathing, or feeding, but she did go to a retreat where she learned about referring a woman to more support if needed. She had been present at 15 births over four years, nine alongside a midwife, and conceded she didn't know what a low-risk birth would look like. She had read a couple of books about birthing, but they were more spiritual.

She agreed that she now believes the best model of care for a homebirth is for a clinically trained midwife to work alongside a doula. While pregnant, Baby DH's mother decided to rely on a doula. She first approached a woman the court heard was likely to be Sita Tara Kali, a self-described birth keeper who was also involved in the care of another baby previously mentioned during the inquest.

But Kali didn't feel she could help, so they turned to Smith. The court heard the couple paid for an online sovereign birth course for Smith and was reassured that she had enough experience. They agreed on an emergency plan. The Red Nose Grief and Loss Support Line is available 24/7 for anyone affected by the loss of a pregnancy, stillbirth or death of a baby or child on 1300 308 307.