Cairns small business owner tells of intimidation and sabotage by CFMEU

A Cairns small business owner described how two 'big burly guys' from the CFMEU came to his office in 2010, after complaints of underpayment by two of his staff. They threatened to take control of the office and demanded a union majority, implying they owned Fair Work. The business owner also recalled an incident where a CFMEU delegate grabbed him by the shirt while he was in a conversation with representatives from builder Lendlease.

A Cairns small business owner was told the CFMEU 'owned' Fair Work after a confrontation in his office, the Commission of Inquiry into the union's conduct was told on Friday.

As the commission concluded its Cairns hearings, it heard evidence of intimidation and suspected sabotage by the union at the $176 million Cairns Convention Centre project, which was completed in 2023. But Commissioner Stuart Wood heard the pattern of behaviour in Far North Queensland started more than a decade earlier. Status Signs director Rhys Carmady told the inquiry CFMEU delegates attended his work premises in 2010, after complaints of underpayment by two of his staff.

Carmady described how two 'big burly guys' came to speak to him, at the request of the two members, at which point they came in 'quite aggressive'.

'We’d informed them that we’d had legal advice and the matter wasn’t an issue – we weren’t liable for anything there,’ he said. 'They made it clear they wanted to get a union majority within our business. I think the words were they wanted to then take control of the office so that the employees could dictate terms on what the employment agreements were.

'Obviously, not having gone through this before and being new to the business, it was a bit distressing and I basically said we’re looking at going to Fair Work if that’s the case. One of them made a comment that they own Fair Work and we wouldn’t win that.

Then I made a comment that, financially, what you’re asking for would cause the business issues, which they replied: ‘We don’t give a f--- if your business goes broke, we’re going to get what we want’





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CFMEU Fair Work Intimidation Sabotage Cairns Convention Centre Rhys Carmady Hayden Jones Jake Reid Global Hire Services Lendlease Spider Lift Emergency Safety Inspection

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