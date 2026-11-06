Newsom Commutes All 548 California Death Row Sentences to Life Without Parole

California Governor Gavin Newsom has commuted all 548 death row sentences to life in prison without parole in his final year in office, a move that cancels about a quarter of US death sentences and requires court approval for most cases.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has commuted all 548 death row sentences in the state to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The decision comes as Newsom prepares to leave office after eight years.

He previously placed a moratorium on executions in 2019, but hundreds remained on death row. Newsom said he moved to grant clemency to 548 people currently sentenced to death in California. His office provided numbers showing 529 are men and 19 are women. The decision would cancel about a quarter of all US death sentences.

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California has more death row inmates than any other state. Newsom said the action would free California from having the most death row inmates in the country. He has long argued that the government should not kill its citizens. I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us, Newsom said.

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Newsom Commutes Death Row Sentences

He added that the decision was among the most difficult choices of his career. Newsom said it will surface painful memories for crime victims' families. As Governor, I alone bear responsibility for this decision and its impact, just as I alone would bear responsibility for each execution, Newsom wrote. The California constitution requires the California Supreme Court's approval to grant clemency to anyone convicted of a felony more than once.

That means the court would have to approve 382 of the commutations, or roughly 70 per cent, according to numbers from Newsom's office. The American Civil Liberties Union applauded the announcement. These commutations reflect what justice demands: an end to a racist, error-prone, and inhumane punishment that has burdened California for far too long, said executive director Anthony Romero in a statement. The ACLU is involved in an ongoing legal challenge to California's death penalty statute.

The group alleges the law is racially discriminatory and unconstitutional. Newsom has said capital punishment in practice has discriminated against mentally ill people and people of colour. The decision has been met with both praise and criticism. Some argue it will surface painful memories for crime victims' families.

Reactions to Clemency Decision

Newsom remains committed, saying the action reflects what justice demands. Newsom's decision has set a precedent for future governors. As the state moves forward, the debate over capital punishment will continue. The impact will be felt for years to come.

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In the end, Newsom's decision has shown that even in the face of adversity, leaders can make a difference and create change. The people of California will continue to grapple with the complexities of capital punishment. For now, they can take comfort in knowing that their governor has taken a bold step towards a more compassionate and just society.

The decision has also highlighted the need for a more nuanced approach to punishment, one that takes into account the complexities of human nature and the need for rehabilitation. As the state looks to the future, there is still much work to be done in the realm of justice and human rights.

Future of Capital Punishment

However, with Newsom's decision, California has taken a significant step towards a more compassionate and just society.