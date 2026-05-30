California State Prosecutors Reveal Tragic Story of Hollywood Celebrity's Death

California state prosecutors have revealed a tragic story of a Hollywood celebrity's death at the hands of his personal assistant. The assistant, Iwamasa, was hired to help Perry maintain his sobriety but instead indulged the worst impulses of a lifelong addict. Iwamasa injected the actor with substantial quantities of ketamine and used thousands of dollars of Perry's money to pay drug dealers and crooked doctors for ketamine. The case highlights the uneven power dynamics between an assistant and his boss and the tragic consequences of addiction.

California state prosecutors told a story of a vulnerable addict being preyed upon by people who were supposed to help him. The defendants cared more about profiting off of Mr Perry than caring for his well-being.

Mr Perry worked as a personal assistant to a Hollywood celebrity and became immersed in a world of glamour and movie sets. He was hired to help Perry maintain his sobriety but instead indulged the worst impulses of a lifelong addict. Iwamasa injected the actor with substantial quantities of ketamine on the morning of October 23, 2023. He had no medical training but continued to administer the drug for weeks.

After a request was denied to increase his dosage, Perry asked Iwamasa to get him ketamine illegally. The ex-assistant used thousands of dollars of Perry's money to pay drug dealers and crooked doctors for ketamine while knowing he suffered a decades-long battle with addiction. Perry's sisters, Caitlin and Madeline Morrison, said the sense of betrayal was difficult to put into words. They remembered how manic and unsettled Kenny seemed, repeatedly volunteering his version of events without being asked.

In reality, he was trying to distract them from the truth: that he had injected my brother with a lethal dose of ketamine and left him in a hot tub to die. Iwamasa's lawyers argued that he was an employee doing the bidding of his boss. He worshipped Mr Perry, he looked up to Mr Perry. All he did was please and accommodate Mr Perry.

James Donald, University of Sydney senior lecturer in work and organisational studies, said the tragedy appeared to be a case of uneven power dynamics between an assistant and his boss. The assistant is relationally and financially compromised, and feels little choice but to play along. While they must take ultimate responsibility for their actions, a big power imbalance hanging over their head clouds their judgement, constrains their choices, and ultimately makes it difficult for them to act independently.

Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison, said there was no-one who they blamed more for the actor's death than Iwamasa. While Mr Morrison acknowledged the power imbalance, he said Iwamasa still had a choice. Iwamasa stood at the court's podium before the sentencing, looking right at Perry's family as he spoke. He said, 'I'm just so sorry to have done these illegal acts that I will forever regret.

I will take that to my grave.

' The defendants took advantage of Mr Perry's addiction issues. They used an underground network of drug sellers to get ketamine for Perry. Iwamasa met Plasencia at least seven times, paying him $US55,000 of Perry's money for ketamine in numerous forms. Plasencia admitted to injecting Perry with some of the initial vials he provided and even taught the assistant how to administer the drug, which was up to six to eight times per day.

Iwamasa also began buying ketamine from Perry's former acquaintance and licensed drug addiction counsellor Erik Fleming, who was getting it from a street dealer





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

California State Prosecutors Hollywood Celebrity Personal Assistant Ketamine Addiction Power Imbalance Tragic Death

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California Governor Signs Law to Shield Elections from Federal InterferenceCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom signs a law to prevent federal interference in state elections, citing concerns over Trump administration tactics.

Read more »

‘Nobody knows what’s real’: Eve Hewson on aliens, Hollywood and her famous dadJoining Steven Spielberg’s latest extraterrestrial adventure left the Irish actress with some existential questions.

Read more »

California’s ‘Los Gatos party mom’ sentenced to 35 years in prisonShannon O’Connor, 52, was convicted of charges including child endangerment and facilitating forcible sexual assault

Read more »

‘Nobody knows what’s real’: Eve Hewson on aliens, Hollywood and her famous dadJoining Steven Spielberg’s latest extraterrestrial adventure left the Irish actor with some existential questions.

Read more »