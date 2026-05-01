Calls for Calm in Alice Springs Amid Child's Death; Australia and South Korea Strengthen Energy Ties; AFL Season Opens with First Draw

A central Australian community mourns the loss of a five-year-old girl, while political and international tensions rise over security and energy cooperation. Meanwhile, the AFL season kicks off with an unprecedented draw between Collingwood and Hawthorn.

Calls for calm in Alice Springs have intensified following the tragic death of Kumantjayi Little Baby, a five-year-old girl from the central Australian community. Senior Yapa (Walpiri) elder Robin Granites, speaking on behalf of the family, has urged the community to observe 'sorry business'—a cultural practice of mourning and respect.

Granites emphasized the need for unity, strength, and adherence to traditional customs during this difficult time. The family has requested space for grieving and remembering, asking the broader community to honor their cultural practices and support one another.

Meanwhile, political tensions have risen in Australia following the release of the interim report from the royal commission on antisemitism. Federal Independent MP Allegra Spender has called on the Federal Government to address concerns about reduced counter-terrorism funding, particularly in light of the Bondi terror attack. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has downplayed the report's findings, but Spender insists that questions remain about national security coordination and intelligence systems.

The report recommends enhanced security at Jewish events, a review of Australia's intelligence framework, and the implementation of consistent gun laws nationwide. These issues have sparked debate about the government's responsibility to ensure public safety and prevent future attacks. In international news, South Korea and Australia have agreed to deepen cooperation in the energy sector amid ongoing disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong met with South Korean officials, including Energy Minister Kim Jong-kwan, to discuss strategies for maintaining fuel supply stability. Wong highlighted the interdependence between the two nations, noting that South Korea is a major supplier of diesel, petrol, and jet fuel to Australia, while Australia exports energy, food, and other commodities to South Korea and the broader region.

The partnership aims to bolster energy security as global oil prices surge following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Elsewhere, tensions between Israel and Lebanon have escalated despite a ceasefire agreement. Lebanese officials report that at least 24 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, including children and women. Hezbollah has retaliated with attacks on Israeli military targets, further complicating the fragile truce.

The conflict has raised concerns about regional stability, with both sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire terms. In sports, the AFL season has seen its first draw in a thrilling match between Collingwood and Hawthorn. The game ended in a 93-93 tie after a last-second free kick by Dylan Moore, who capitalized on a high tackle by Collingwood's Darcy Moore.

Despite the draw, Hawthorn remains unbeaten in their last seven games, solidifying their position at the top of the ladder. The result has added excitement to the season, with fans eagerly anticipating the next round of matches





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Alice Springs Energy Cooperation Antisemitism Report Israel-Lebanon Conflict AFL Draw

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