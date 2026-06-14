Calls for Stronger Travel Agency Protections After AVG Travels Collapse Costs Millions

Australian travellers are urging the government to reinstate consumer protection schemes after AVG Travels' collapse left nearly 800 creditors, including customers, with $4.3 million in debts and minimal assets. The petition highlights the need for a compensation fund to protect against agency insolvency.

Australian travellers who lost millions of dollars when the travel agency AVG Travels collapsed are demanding stronger consumer protection s from the federal government. The Melbourne-based agency, which sold discounted tour packages to destinations in Asia, Europe, and Africa, was placed into liquidation in May.

Recent filings show the company owes $4.3 million to almost 800 creditors while holding only $83,000 in assets. Customers reported being abandoned just days before their holidays, with no warnings, communication, refunds, or alternative arrangements. A petition with over 1,000 signatures calls for the reinstatement of the Travel Compensation Fund (TCF), a national scheme that compensated travellers for agency insolvency before its abolition in 2014.

The petition was initiated by Arun Jhunjhunwala, whose extended family of 45 people lost their planned China trip. He described the situation as a systemic regulatory failure, leaving people as unsecured creditors with little chance of recovery. AVG Travels' membership with the Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) was cancelled in August 2022 for not meeting financial and ethical standards.

The company's owner and CEO, Duc Tiem Dao (also known as David Dao), founded the business in Vietnam in 2012 before expanding to Melbourne in 2015 and later to Japan and the UK. On the same day the Australian firm entered liquidation, its UK subsidiary changed its name from AVG Travels UK Ltd to Alder Journeys Ltd. Dao has now listed his Melbourne home for sale at $3.5 million.

A former employee described the period before the collapse as chaotic, with a small Melbourne team handling sales and inquiries while a single staffer in Vietnam managed airline ticketing. Perth retiree Paul Beard paid $3,569 for an 11-day Terracotta Warriors tour after seeing positive reviews. He was told flight tickets would arrive four weeks before departure, but communication ceased after that deadline passed. While Beard acknowledges his loss was modest compared to others, many customers lost far greater sums.

The Australian Travel Industry Association advises consumers to use only accredited travel agents, highlighting the need for robust safeguards in an industry where a single failure can devastate numerous travellers





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AVG Travels Travel Agency Collapse Consumer Protection Travel Compensation Fund TCF Australian Travel Industry Association ATIA Insolvency Liquidation Refunds Unsecured Creditors Duc Tiem Dao David Dao Travel Scams Traveller Rights Industry Regulation

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