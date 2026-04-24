Calls Mount for Increased Gas Export Tax in Australia

A former Treasury Secretary and industry experts are urging the Australian government to implement a 25% tax on gas exports to ensure the nation benefits from its natural resources, amid concerns over inadequate revenue collection and domestic gas supply.

Former Treasury Secretary and National Australia Bank chairman has strongly advocated for a significant overhaul of Australia 's gas resource tax ation system during a recent Senate inquiry.

He urged Australian leaders to prioritize national interests and cease what he described as decades of inadequate taxation of the nation's finite gas resources, stating bluntly that the current system is detrimental to the Australian public. This call for action coincides with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's consideration of a 25 percent tax on gas exports in the upcoming federal budget.

The gas industry has voiced strong opposition to the proposed windfall profits tax, arguing it could jeopardize crucial relationships with key buyers like Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea, nations currently seeking stable liquid fuel supplies. However, proponents of the tax dismiss these concerns, asserting that buyers would not be affected and that gas exporters are exaggerating the potential impact. They emphasize that the current tax system has failed to adequately return the benefits of Australia's natural wealth to its citizens.

The debate centers around the Petroleum Resources Rent Tax (PRRT), once lauded as a world-leading policy, which is now yielding significantly less revenue than anticipated due to generous investment write-downs and the shift from oil to gas production. The situation is further complicated by a history of disputes between gas exporters and the Australian government.

Years of legal battles with Chevron over tax avoidance, coupled with accusations of prioritizing export contracts over domestic supply, have eroded trust and fueled calls for reform. Soaring gas prices have negatively impacted Australian manufacturers, electricity costs, and inflation, prompting the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates.

While the government has implemented a gas reservation policy on the east coast, a 25 percent export tax is now being considered as a potentially more effective solution, incentivizing producers to supply the domestic market. Experts estimate this tax could generate an additional $17 billion annually, increase domestic gas supply, and lower prices.

Australia's gas exports reached a peak of $90 billion following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the PRRT has consistently generated only around $1 billion per year, highlighting the need for a more equitable and effective taxation framework. Shell Australia reported paying $109 million in PRRT on $2.5 billion revenue last year, but confirmed zero PRRT payments in the previous decade





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Gas Tax Australia PRRT Gas Exports Resource Tax

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