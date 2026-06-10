Cam McEvoy concerned about erosion of public confidence in clean sport after athletes using drugs failed to break world records

Australian swimming star Cam McEvoy has laughed off the performances at last month’s Enhanced Games but admits he is concerned about an erosion of public confidence in clean sport after athletes using drugs failed to break world records. Athletes competed for large sums of prizemoney in swimming, athletics and weightlifting at the inaugural Enhanced Games in Las Vegas while openly taking banned substances such as peptides and testosterone.

Australian swimming star Cam McEvoy has laughed off the performances at last month’s Enhanced Games but admits he is concerned about an erosion of public confidence in clean sport after athletes using drugs failed to break world records .

Athletes competed for large sums of prizemoney in swimming, athletics and weightlifting at the inaugural Enhanced Games in Las Vegas while openly taking banned substances such as peptides and testosterone. Enhanced Games organisers claimed Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev ‘broke’ McEvoy’s world record when he clocked 20.81 seconds in the 50m freestyle, earning a $US1 million ($1.4 million) bonus on top of two $US250,000 race victories for a total payday of $US1.5 million for 67 seconds of racing.

McEvoy’s 50m time of 22.35s in Vegas would have also left him in last place in Wednesday night’s 50m freestyle final at the Australian swimming trials, well behind Gkolomeev in first place. Jamie Jack, brother of Olympian Shayna Jack, qualified for his first Australian team with a second place finish in 21.52, ahead of Flynn Southam (21.72) in third.

It came as 18-year-old Sydneysider Ollie Moclair (21.79), Ben Armbruster (21.80), Isaac Cooper (21.90) and Tom Nowakowski (22.06) all posted faster times than Magnussen. McEvoy takes out the men’s 50m freestyle final at the Australian swimming trials on Wednesday evening. Jack said he burst into tears after FaceTiming his sister, who was resting at a nearby hotel ahead of her 50m and 100m freestyle races this week.

The Enhanced Games attracted widespread ridicule, with critics pointing out Gkolomeev was the only athlete to swim faster than an official world record despite having performance-enhancing substances in his system and wearing a banned supersuit that provided a significant advantage. The money on offer would have been a bitter pill to swallow for McEvoy, who lowered the official 50m freestyle world record to 20.88s in March as a clean athlete.

McEvoy suggested a model featuring a $10,000 appearance fee and medal bonuses of $100,000, $60,000 and $25,000 for gold, silver and bronze, which would be around $180 million, which is only 1.5 per cent of the quadrennial revenue the IOC generates. IOC president Kirsty Coventry reiterated her view that it was not the organisation’s role to pay prizemoney at the Olympics.

McEvoy’s response to Coventry’s comments suggested a model featuring a $10,000 appearance fee and medal bonuses of $100,000, $60,000 and $25,000 for gold, silver and bronze





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