Cam McEvoy Considers 4x100m Relay for 2028 Olympics as Australia Aims for Commonwealth Gold

Australian swimming star Cam McEvoy, the world’s fastest swimmer, has not ruled out joining the 4x100m freestyle relay team for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. He is also focused on winning gold at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where Australia aims to dominate the freestyle events. McEvoy has opted out of the Pan Pacific Championships to prioritize his family and prepare for future competitions.

The world’s fastest swimmer, Cam McEvoy, has not ruled out the possibility of joining Australia ’s 4x100m freestyle relay team at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics , aiming to become the first men’s Dolphins group to win gold since Ian Thorpe’s legendary squad at Sydney 2000.

McEvoy, a world champion and Olympic gold medallist, recently broke the men’s 50m freestyle world record in a time of 20.88 seconds. While he is currently focused on the 50m freestyle, there have been calls for him to consider the relay event alongside Kyle Chalmers. McEvoy admits he has thought about the challenge but emphasizes that his priority remains defending his 50m title in Los Angeles.

The prospect of beating the United States, who have dominated the event since Sydney 2000, adds to the allure, though McEvoy acknowledges the tight scheduling between the 50m freestyle and the relay could pose a challenge. He remains open to the idea, however, and is curious about how he might adapt his training to compete in both events.

McEvoy is fully committed to the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where he hopes to win his first individual gold medal after two previous campaigns in 2014 and 2018. He is targeting both a gold medal and a potential world record in Scotland, noting that the pool in Glasgow is known for fast times. Australia’s swimming team, featuring stars like McEvoy, Kyle Chalmers, Sam Short, Meg Harris, Mollie O’Callaghan, and Lani Pallister, is expected to dominate the freestyle events.

While the men’s 200m freestyle will be a tough challenge, McEvoy believes Australia has a strong chance of sweeping the gold medals. Unlike many of his teammates, McEvoy has chosen to skip the Pan Pacific Championships in Irvine, California, to focus on the Commonwealth Games and spend time with his family. He plans to compete in the world short course championships later in the year





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