Cameron Smith fired an eight-under 64 at The Lakes to reach nine under at the Australian PGA Championship, one shot behind clubhouse leader Tom McKibbin, while Nicolai Von Dellingshausen made a rare albatross.

Cameron Smith shot an eight-under 64 on Friday at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney to reach nine under par at the halfway point of the Australian PGA Championship.

He sits one shot behind Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin, the clubhouse leader from the morning wave. German Nicolai Von Dellingshausen was at 13 under late in his second round. Von Dellingshausen holed a 7-iron second shot from 165 metres at the par-5 14th for a rare albatross. Smith insists one good round does not yet signal his return to golf's top echelon.

Also read Min Woo Lee Adapt to Missing 8-Iron at Australian PGA

Smith Delivers Stunning Sixty Four

The Sydney galleries were no less thrilled as the major winner turned back the clock to his brilliant best. Impressive crowds for a 6.55am tee time grew throughout the morning, and so did the 2022 British Open champion's confidence. Smith bounced back from an opening-hole bogey at the 10th with seven birdies and an eagle during a blistering 64. The three-time Australian PGA champion began his charge at the par-5 11th, his second hole.

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At the par-5 14th, he hit the green in two and made an eagle that ignited his round. Birdies at 16 and 17 set up a sensational back nine. Smith hit shots to almost tap-in range for birdie at the first, third and eighth holes. A mid-range birdie at the par-4 sixth showed his putter was heating up.

He finished with a 64 that evoked memories of the form that brought him victory at the 2022 British Open and the Players Championship en route to world No.2 status. There was a moment on the par-3 15th that confirmed he is still human. His tee shot looked like a cold, hard shank and prompted a sensational par save. It was not a shank, but it was close, the three-time Australian PGA champion said with a laugh.

Struggle With Form Persists

That might have been the worst shot I have ever hit as a professional, he added. So it was up there. Smith is without a win in more than three years since his third LIV Golf title and has struggled to recapture his best form. He missed three cuts at the majors this year, though he managed a share of seventh at the US PGA Championship.

Smith joked after his first round that he thought his tee shot at the par-3 ninth, his last, was on target enough to produce a hole in one. Instead, it hit the front edge of the green and spun back down the fairway. The six-time PGA Tour winner delighted fans with a deft pitch shot played purposefully away from the flag to allow a severe slope to take his ball back to the hole for a tap-in par.

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I got in a bit of a groove and rhythm today, which is what we have been looking for, Smith said. We have been searching for that and finally it kind of all came together today. The Brisbane native was modest when asked if he felt like the Smith of old, adamant that recent swing changes were still being bedded in and that his mental game could reach a flow state more often.

Putters Feel Good Amid Changes

Definitely around the greens and stuff, Smith said. The putter felt good today. I feel like I still need to be probably a little bit more external when I am on the golf course with the irons and with the driver. But it felt unreal today.

Record crowds are projected by Australian PGA officials and Smith will be a major drawcard for Sydneysiders over the third and fourth rounds on Saturday and Sunday. I am probably not the only player but, yeah, for sure I want to be competing in these events, Smith said. We come to win so it is nice to be in a position where I can. It was nice to do it today and give myself a shot heading into the weekend.

Other Stars Fight Wind

Earlier, Smith was among the afternoon wave in Round 1 when windy weather played a major factor. Fellow Aussie Cam Davis is also in the hunt at six under as he attempts to regain some form following a horror season on the PGA Tour. Min Woo Lee (-4) and Adam Scott (-1) were set to begin their second rounds after 12 AEDT, playing in a group with Sweden's Alex Noren, the highest ranked player in the field this weekend.