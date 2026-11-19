Cameron Bancroft has alleged the entire Australian team knew about the use of sandpaper on the ball during the 2018 Cape Town Test, directly contradicting Pat Cummins's repeated denials. Cummins's manager has defended the captain's consistency and urged people to read his interview transcript.

Cameron Bancroft has sensationally claimed that the entire Australian team knew about the use of sandpaper on the ball during the 2018 Test in Cape Town, directly contradicting Test captain Pat Cummins's repeated denials.

Bancroft released a 4,500-word piece on Wednesday night detailing the events of the infamous tour of South Africa. Bancroft's article, published in the West Australian, was prompted by Cummins's 70-minute press conference last Friday. In that press conference, Cummins said any suggestion bowlers knew of the sandpaper use was utter nonsense. Bancroft wrote: The final straw for me to write this account was Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins's press conference.

Also read Bancroft Essay Reveals Cummins Press Conference Triggered Betrayal Feelings

It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone. In response, Cummins's manager Neil Maxwell issued a statement. Pat's position hasn't changed in eight years, Maxwell said. He's been consistent and adamant from day one.

Pat feels for Cam, of course. He has been through a lot. We would urge people to again read Pat's interview transcript. There is nothing he hasn't answered.

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And that includes in response to what Cam has now said, Maxwell added. Pat has rebuilt the Australian Cricket team. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it. Whilst we feel for Cam and everything he's been through, there's nothing in the statement that hasn't been answered by Pat in his press conference.

Bancroft Names Lehmann And Warner

Bancroft's account names several figures. He confirms David Warner was the instigator of using sandpaper, a fact omitted from Usman Khawaja's book. He also names then coach Darren Lehmann as present in conversations about sandpaper use and says Lehmann ordered reserve player Peter Handscomb to remove evidence from the field. Bowling coach David Saker is named as the driver of the idea among staff, and media manager Kate Hutchison is said to have been aware and spoken against it.

Bancroft describes the ball-tampering as being discussed freely at a morning meeting with the entire team. He says the degree of reverse swing generated was a continuing conversation between himself, wicketkeeper Tim Paine and the team's four seamers. Mitchell Marsh is named as being delighted that he was getting extravagant movement on his way to two crucial wickets in the second Test. Bancroft admits he lied in his 2018 interview with Cricket Australia investigators to conceal the breadth of complicity.

He restricted blame to himself, Warner and captain Steve Smith, and limited the scope of cheating to the third Test in Cape Town. This implies either collusion ahead of interviews or distortion of results by Cricket Australia to limit fallout. Darren Lehmann, who was commentating for ABC Sport when the article was published, said he needed to process the allegations. The allegations ...

I've got to sit back. It's only just come to light. So I just need to sit back and process all that and work through each allegation. That's what I will be doing over the next few days, Lehmann said on ABC Radio.

Cricket Australia Launches Independent Forum

Earlier on Wednesday, Cricket Australia announced an independent forum for members of the 2018 tour to discuss the Sandpapergate saga. However, CA chief executive Todd Greenberg said the forum was not an investigation and that CA would decide what information would be made public. Bancroft's claims have intensified scrutiny on Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, who have all publicly denied knowledge.

Bancroft offered them a distinction: I recognise there is a distinction between knowing a ball is reversing, suspecting it has been altered and knowing specifically that sandpaper has been used. Hazlewood and Lyon have not spoken on the topic since 2021. The batting coach, Graeme Hick, is the only other tour member to deny all knowledge. Fielding coach Brad Haddin has not commented.

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David Saker gently implicated himself in 2021: There was a lot of people to blame. It could have been me to blame, it could have been someone else ... We all know that we made a monumental mistake. Usman Khawaja's book has reignited the scandal, and public contempt is directed at Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood and Lyon as potential liars.

Every player who agreed with the investigation's distorted findings went on to benefit from careers under a cloak of deceit, including Bancroft, who hoped his silence would buy an Australian recall. The time for formal punishment is gone, but all those who lied while given the trust of a part in that team deserve to be held accountable. The cricket public has been denied the full story for too long.

Cummins And Hazlewood Train Under Spotlight

The Test team is sacred to many Australians, and those privileged to bear its badge are expected to make sacrifices, including the discomfort of offering truth. The NSW Blues' training session at the Sydney Cricket Ground got underway at 10am (AEDT) on Thursday, with Cummins and fellow paceman Josh Hazlewood both in action and under the spotlight.

Steve Smith, the former Australian Test captain who copped a 12-month ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal, hasn't appeared, and this masthead has been told he won't be training on Thursday with the main group despite Sunday's looming Sheffield Shield fixture at the SCG - the last first-class match before the December 9 Test against New Zealand in Perth. Nathan Lyon, who was one of the four bowlers who denied knowledge in 2021 that sandpaper was used to tamper the ball along with Hazlewood, Starc and Pat Cummins, isn't expected to be in attendance either.

Sayers Regrets Staying Silent

Lyon's partner gave birth recently. Squad paceman Chadd Sayers said he wished he spoke out before last Sunday, when he contradicted Cummins' denials of the whole touring party knowing of Australia's ball tampering in 2018 against the Proteas. Knowing what happened is not great and knowing a lot of people were telling the truth and some weren't, Sayers told SEN on Thursday. But I was pretty comfortable that it had moved on.

But now knowing what Cameron Bancroft actually had gone through and all the different scenarios that had happened, I probably wish I did come out a bit earlier. Sayers' only Test came in the match after Bancroft was caught with sandpaper in his trousers during the Cape Town game. It obviously took a lot of courage for Cameron Bancroft to come out and tell his story, he said.

It has obviously been sitting with him for eight years and taking most of the brunt for what occurred.