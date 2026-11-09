Brisbane Lions appoint Cameron Bruce as senior coach to replace Chris Fagan

Brisbane Lions have appointed experienced assistant Cameron Bruce as their new senior coach, replacing three-time premiership winner Chris Fagan, with the announcement due Tuesday. Bruce won an open process over candidates including Nathan Buckley, Adam Simpson and Hayden Skipworth.

Brisbane Lions have appointed experienced assistant coach Cameron Bruce as the club's next senior coach, replacing three-time premiership winner Chris Fagan. The decision will be officially announced on Tuesday, football sources have confirmed.

Bruce steps up as the newest AFL senior coach after an internal appointment. He beat a field of experienced candidates for the role. The contenders included 2018 AFL grand final coaches Nathan Buckley and Adam Simpson, as well as highly rated Collingwood senior assistant coach Hayden Skipworth. Lions football boss Danny Daly had been considered an early favourite but chose to remain in his role.

Also read Brisbane Lions Appoint Matt Bruce as Senior Coach Following Wayne Fagan's Departure

Cameron Bruce Endorsed By Chris Fagan

Bruce was strongly endorsed for the position by his mentor Fagan, who has since retired from senior coaching. Fagan has moved into a director of coaching position at Carlton. Bruce also had the advantage of virtual incumbency at a club that had experienced remarkable success and represented stability for the playing group. The 234-game AFL player spent 224 matches at Melbourne and 10 at Hawthorn before retiring in 2012.

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He was captain of Melbourne and their best and fairest winner in 2008. He played under coach Neale Daniher during an excellent period for the Demons. Since 2013, Bruce has been involved in six premierships as a development and assistant coach at the Lions, Carlton and Hawthorn. He was part of the Hawthorn team that won the 2013-15 flags and has held a key role at the Lions since 2021.

He joined the Brisbane Lions in 2022 and was responsible for midfield and centre bounces at the Lions in 2026. Bruce had strong backing from many players, having built a rapport with them since crossing from Carlton four years ago. His coaching background includes time with AFL coaching great Alastair Clarkson at Hawthorn. The players hold him in high regard.

Selection Panel Conducted Open Process

The Lions' selection panel included chair Andrew Wellington, CEO Sam Graham, Daly and coaching mentor Phil Smyth. Board member and four-time premiership coach Leigh Matthews acted in an advisory capacity, and Simon Black and Matti Clements were consulted. Brisbane's hierarchy insisted on an open process rather than simply appointing Bruce, which led to a much later appointment than usual for a senior coaching position.

Bruce will now take charge of the Lions as they attempt to complete the second four-peat in V/AFL history, matching the 1927-30 Collingwood Machine sides.