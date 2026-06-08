Cameron Devlin Finds Solace at World Cup After Hearts Heartbreak

Socceroos midfielder Cameron Devlin uses World Cup preparation to escape the pain of Hearts' Scottish Cup final loss and pitch invasion, while facing a contract decision and a potential opportunity in the squad.

Of all the Socceroos at this World Cup , Cameron Devlin might just be the happiest to be here. It is his second World Cup , and the honour of a lifetime for the tenacious midfielder with the sunny disposition.

For him, the feeling of playing for Australia never gets old. But there is an added bonus: being here is helping him to wash away the pain he left behind in Scotland, as Heart of Midlothian's heroic bid to end 40 years of Old Firm dominance ended in heartbreak and violence.

Being in the United States preparing for a World Cup is helping him to suppress his feelings about Hearts' 3-1 defeat to Celtic and the ugly pitch invasion that followed, which forced him and the rest of his teammates to scurry off the pitch and jump on the team bus still in their playing strips. It was horrible, to be honest, Devlin said. The scenes you all would have seen, that is not what football is about.

Obviously, they won the game and they were the champions. But just the way it all happened, the last week with some of the decisions and stuff, it puts a bit of a sour taste on the ending to what was such a good season for such a special club. The end goal that we all wanted did not happen, which was so unfortunate.

It is just frustrating the way it finished, you know, just with all the fans running on the field. None of the players got hurt, but it was not nice. At the end of the day, we did not quite get it over the line, which is something that will take a while. I am quite fortunate I get to come in here ... a World Cup is a good thing to forget about things back at club.

It may yet be Devlin's final memory as a Hearts player. He is off contract and still to decide whether to return to the Edinburgh club. World Cup selection is not only a welcome distraction from the anguish, but the best possible shop window a player could ask for, though the only coach he is worried about trying to impress right now is Tony Popovic.

I know I have got a massive decision to make, said Devlin, who celebrated his 28th birthday in camp on Sunday local time. You do not really want any distractions. You just want to focus on this, do as well as I can for my country. This is the pinnacle for any sportsman, so to be focusing on someone else at the moment is probably not the right thing to do.

Only a few weeks ago, Devlin appeared to be long odds to make the squad, having been named for the last World Cup but left on the bench for the duration. His first minutes under Popovic only came in the recent friendly against China, where he played 10 minutes. Until midfielder Patrick Yazbek hurt his quad in early May, there did not appear to be room for him in Popovic's plans.

I had 10 minutes to do as best I could to put my best foot forward, Devlin said. My dad reminded me after, it was more or less two years since I had played for the Socceroos, which I did not know because I have been here a lot; I just have not played. Whatever role I am given to be in this squad is always so special and something I do not take for granted.

I just want to play more, and hopefully I can do that. Injury could yet open up an opportunity for someone else. Utility Kai Trewin was spotted leaving the Socceroos' team hotel on Sunday afternoon, getting into a car with Andrew McKenzie, Football Australia's general manager of high performance, and team doctor Mark Jones. Comment has been sought from the Socceroos as to whether Trewin was being taken to have scans.

He played 81 minutes in the draw with Switzerland, initially at right wing-back and then in midfield for the second half. The team held a closed recovery session the day after the game. Trewin's versatility makes the 25-year-old a valuable member of the squad and difficult to replace, should it come to that. Teams at the World Cup have until 24 hours before their first game to make a change to their squad due to injury.

News, results and expert analysis from the weekend of sport sent every Monday. This World Cup, for Devlin, represents not just a chance to represent his country but a much-needed escape from the tumult of club football. The midfielder's journey from Hearts' heartbreak to the bright lights of the World Cup has been emotional, but he is determined to make the most of every opportunity.

With a contract decision looming, Devlin is focusing solely on the national team, hoping to carve out a meaningful role under Popovic. Meanwhile, the potential loss of Trewin due to injury could reshuffle the squad, adding another layer of intrigue to Australia's campaign. As the Socceroos prepare for their opening match, Devlin's optimism and resilience stand out as a testament to the spirit of the team.

The 28-year-old's experience in Scotland, though painful, has only steeled his resolve to succeed on the world stage. For now, the World Cup is his sanctuary, and he intends to leave everything on the pitch





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