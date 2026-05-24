Cameron Munster in Doubt for State of Origin Opener, but Queensland Insist He's in No Doubt

Queensland's inspirational skipper, Cameron Munster, has sat out Sunday's full training session due to soreness, but the Maroons insist he is in no doubt for the State of Origin series opener. Meanwhile, Robert Toia has trained in a no-contact orange bib after suffering a category-two HIA at Magic Round for Sydney Roosters, but he is also not in doubt.

Cameron Munster has sat out Sunday's full training session, but Queensland insist their inspirational skipper is in no doubt for the State of Origin series opener.

Maroons prop Tino Fa'asuamaleaui said Munster's absence was due to 'soreness' as Brisbane playmaker Ezra Mam ran at five-eighth during Sunday's session at Sunshine Coast Stadium. Munster did passing drills with Maroons legend Allan Langer as his teammates went through their paces. Centre Robert Toia trained in a no-contact orange bib after suffering a category-two HIA at Magic Round for Sydney Roosters, but he is also not in doubt.

Fa'asuamaleaui scoffed when it was suggested the Maroons were playing mind games with NSW over the extent of Munster's injury.

'I don't look into it too much. And I just worry about myself and getting my job done for Queensland.

' He's just had a bit of soreness and he's getting looked after. He is getting a bit older, so you've got to look after your body





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State Of Origin Cameron Munster Queensland Maroons Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Ezra Mam Allan Langer Robert Toia Sydney Roosters Magic Round State Of Origin Opener Category-Two HIA No-Contact Orange Bib

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