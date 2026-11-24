Cameron Munster has rejected Melbourne Storm's latest contract offer and says all options are open, while Harry Grant explores a move to the Gold Coast Titans.

Cameron Munster has confirmed he rejected the latest contract offer put to him by the Melbourne Storm, declaring that everything is an option regarding his future.

Munster Rejects Melbourne Storm Contract Offer

The 32-year-old five-eighth confirmed the decision on Tuesday and said the terms and conditions of the deal left him disappointed. Munster will not take up an offer understood to be for one year with an option for a second. I have declined it, the Queensland State of Origin captain said. I am not saying I am going to leave Melbourne, but with the terms and conditions they put out to me, it is probably something that is a little disappointing.

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Munster said he was not ruling out an extension, depending on who is named as Craig Bellamy's successor and whether his form warrants a more lucrative deal. That offer just makes my job a little bit harder, he said. It is also a bit of a challenge saying I am not where I need to be. Maybe I need to be a little bit better to earn that contract that we are looking for.

Maybe it is a little bit of a kick up the bum from them. I am not too sure where we will go from here, but all options are open at the moment. The Storm are fighting a retention battle on two fronts, with hooker Harry Grant also weighing his future. Grant met with Gold Coast officials last Friday and officially received an offer to join the Titans.

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Storm Face Retention Battle for Key Players

Melbourne's offer for the Queensland dummy-half is understood to be worth similar or more than the Titans' offer. Gold Coast are hopeful of luring the hooker north, given his relationship with ex-Maroons assistant coach Josh Hannay and prop Tino Fa'asuamaleaui. Munster admitted his own form had not been good enough last season as the Storm missed the finals for the first time since 2010.

He played through a knee issue during a poor 2026 season, managing 11 try assists and 10 linebreak assists from 19 appearances. He conceded the offer may have reflected that. He also starred in a dominant World Cup with the Kangaroos. Munster said Grant's future could play a role in his own decision, alongside the impending retirement of coach Craig Bellamy at the end of 2027.

Bellamy's Retirement Decision Affects Munster Future

Bellamy announced the 2027 campaign would be his final at the helm, after revelations emerged he had been diagnosed with a neurodegenerative condition earlier this year. I found out like everyone else, he did not really give me a phone call, Munster said. There were a lot of whispers about himself and his own condition and some of his health, but only him and his family can make that decision.

There are a lot of guys with question marks over contracts, and I am sure they will all handle themselves, but it is exciting for Craig to hopefully go out a winner. Munster conceded the choice as Bellamy's successor would play a role in his decision, with outgoing Queensland mentor and Storm legend Billy Slater a name regularly connected to the position.

When you look at someone like Craig as a coach, he is a great coach and I have so much respect for him and have admired him for such a long time, Munster said. It is going to be different at the club. I am not too sure where the club wants to go with all that stuff.

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I do not know who they are going to get, but I am sure it will be a daunting job coming after him. NSW prop Stefano Utoikamanu is also off-contract at the end of next year and has been linked to the Sydney Roosters. The Storm had previously given Munster permission to discuss his future with the incoming Papua New Guinea Chiefs before he became a free agent on November 1.

Papua New Guinea Chiefs Pursue Broncos Stars

But the new franchise appears fixed on pursuing Broncos stars Deine Mariner and Xavier Willison. The pair have toured the Pacific country, with coach Michael Maguire likening the Chiefs' tax-free incentives to having a double salary cap that was difficult to contend with when it came to player retention. Some reports suggested the Broncos were keeping an eye on Grant's situation, although Brisbane veteran Ben Hunt indicated the club was well stocked in the No.9 jumper.

Billy Walters and Cory Paix are signed until the end of 2028, while youngsters Blake Mozer and Cameron Bukowski remain on the books. I would always love to be in a team with Harry, and you understand why he is one of the most talked about players, he is one of the best players in our game, Hunt said.

How they fit him in here I would not know, but at the same time, I think we have some pretty handy hookers here too. I do not think we need to be pushing all our chips in there. Munster also confirmed he will likely follow the Cameron Smith route and give away representative football at some point to focus on club duties. It definitely has crossed my mind, Munster said.

The hard thing for me is giving up the captaincy. Once I start declining I will look at it and I thought I was declining. But after my last few games for the World Cup I am pretty confident I can get back to that.

Munster was reluctant to discuss his contract saga too much on Tuesday, when alongside Maroons and Broncos flyer Julia Robinson he tried to keep the focus on a two-year partnership renewal between Westpac and Queensland Rugby League on the Sunshine Coast. The bodies pledged to build stronger foundations for women's rugby league pathways across the state. Munster said he was not stupid and understood the business side of the game, adding that he is all about getting better.