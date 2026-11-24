Melbourne Storm star Cameron Munster declines a two-year contract offer and prepares to negotiate with South Sydney Rabbitohs following Craig Bellamy's retirement announcement for 2027.

Cameron Munster is poised to begin formal contract negotiations with the South Sydney Rabbitohs next week, following his recent decision to reject the latest financial offer from the Melbourne Storm. The Bulldogs have already held preliminary meetings with the five-eighth and remain highly motivated to secure his signature for the future. This development marks a significant shift in the NRL free agency landscape, as Munster prioritizes a pathway to a premiership trophy over his current long-term tenure in Melbourne.

Munster Rejects Melbourne Storm Contract Offer

Reports indicate that the Melbourne Storm presented Munster with a two-year contract deal, a structure that included a club option to extend the second season. This specific arrangement would have guaranteed the star player only one year of secure employment under the terms discussed. Munster, however, is seeking a contract that provides at least two years of guaranteed security, rejecting the conditional nature of the Storm's proposal. The disparity in contract length and guaranteed years was the primary factor in his decision to walk away from the current agreement.

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Premiership Ambitions Drive Club Selection

Securing a NRL premiership has emerged as the absolute priority for Cameron Munster as he evaluates his options for the period beyond 2027. Canterbury-Bankstown, known as the Bulldogs, have made their interest in the player known directly to him, positioning themselves as a strong contender for his services. Other clubs in the competition are also actively monitoring his situation, but the direct approach from Canterbury suggests a serious intent to bring him into their ranks. The player is weighing where he can best achieve the ultimate goal of lifting the premiership trophy.

Craig Bellamy Retirement Affects Storm Future

A major variable in Munster's decision-making process is the impending departure of coach Craig Bellamy from the Melbourne Storm. Bellamy publicly confirmed on Sunday that the 2027 season will be his final year in charge of the team. Earlier this year, Munster had stated he was willing to continue playing for Melbourne as long as Bellamy remained at the helm. With Bellamy's exit confirmed, the condition for Munster's potential stay has been removed, leaving him to decide whether to remain with the Storm under a new coaching regime or pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

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South Sydney Rabbitohs Assess Walker Situation

The pursuit of Cameron Munster by the South Sydney Rabbitohs is closely tied to the status of current hooker Sam Walker. Existing players within the Rabbitohs squad are keen on the prospect of Munster joining their ranks, believing his arrival would significantly strengthen the team's forward and backline dynamics. However, the extent to which Souths will push to sign him depends heavily on the outcome of discussions regarding Sam Walker. The club must determine its squad balance before committing to high-cost signings.

Next Steps in NRL Contract Negotiations

With the Storm's offer declined, the focus now shifts entirely to the meetings scheduled between Munster and the South Sydney Rabbitohs next week. These discussions will determine if a mutual agreement can be reached that satisfies Munster's requirement for contract security and aligns with the club's salary cap strategies. The coming days will be critical in establishing whether Munster will sign with the Bulldogs or if other clubs will enter the fray with competing offers. The outcome will shape the competitive balance of the NRL in the coming seasons.