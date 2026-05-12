Cameron Smith's Career Crossroads and Dramatic Change

Cameron Smith, a former top-ranked golfer, has made a drastic change in his career by axing his coach Grant Field and working with Claude Harmon III. He aims to find a way to reel in his wayward driving and reclaim his status as a contender. The uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf's future has also brought his plight back into the spotlight.

Cameron Smith 's career is at a crossroads, and he has made a drastic change to save it. He has axed his coach Grant Field and is now working with Claude Harmon III, a revered coach.

Smith aims to find a way to reel in his wayward driving and reclaim his status as a contender. He has long made it clear that he loves LIV Golf's reduced schedule and has earned a significant amount of money on the tour.

However, the uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf's future has thrust his plight back into the spotlight. Smith insists that he will not be calling it quits anytime soon and is more interested in a career renaissance





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Cameron Smith Career Crossroads Dramatic Change Axing Coach Claude Harmon III LIV Golf Uncertainty Career Renaissance

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