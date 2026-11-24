Cameron Smith has joined the DP World Tour on an invite basis and says he wants to return to the PGA Tour after LIV Golf filed for bankruptcy and was liquidated.

Cameron Smith has revealed a burning desire to return to the PGA Tour after four years with LIV Golf, speaking publicly for the first time since the breakaway league filed for bankruptcy and was liquidated.

The Australian, who joined LIV a month after winning the 2022 British Open, has accepted an invitation to play on the DP World Tour but has no full-time status. Smith said the PGA Tour is where he wants to be now. I guess that is the path. That is where I want to be now for sure, he said ahead of this week's Australian PGA Championship in Sydney.

Also read Adam Smith Says LIV Golf Collapse Lifts Weight, Eyes PGA Tour Return at Australian PGA

DP has given us a chance to kind of fulfil that. We will see how that goes. There are plenty of good players out there and plenty of other guys that want to do the same thing, so it is going to be difficult. But for sure that is where I want to play.

Cameron Smith Charting Path Back To PGA Tour

The path back is narrow. Only the top 10 from the DP World Tour's season-long points race qualify for the PGA Tour. Smith can greatly enhance his chances by winning the Australian PGA Championship, next week's Australian Open in Melbourne or by topping the summer-long Australasian order of merit. Winning the PGA Tour of Australasia's order of merit would secure him a DP World Tour card for the following season.

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The 33-year-old former Ripper GC captain said he was relieved the uncertainty had ended. There were lots of rumours floating around throughout the year. There was a lot of uncertainty and then in a way it was good to just like get the noise over and done with, Smith said. It is a lot of weight off the shoulders for sure.

The last few months have been really weird, to be honest. There have been a lot of questions and not a lot of answers. Smith insisted he has no regrets about joining LIV, where he signed as the World No.2 and reigning British Open champion in 2022 on a contract reportedly worth 140 million US dollars, about 193 million Australian dollars.

Smith Defends Past Move To LIV Golf

It was a big move to go LIV at the start for sure, and I think everyone that was close to me and all my friends saw why I was doing it and why I made the decision. So I did not lose many friends over it. I did not lose any friends over it, really. I still talk to the same people, I still have the same conversations.

I have always tried to do the right thing. Smith also admitted that becoming a father, getting married and captaining his all-Australian team took a toll on his game. The last couple of years I have had a lot of stuff going on, like bringing a baby boy into the world and getting married. The team stuff took up a lot of time.

My focus went from being on me as a golfer to trying to be everything else. I am looking forward to getting back and it being about me and my golf again. His form has suffered badly. After missing the cut at all four majors in 2025, he suffered the same fate in three of those events this year and has slipped to No.171 in the world.

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Smith Eyes DP World Tour Return Route

Before his LIV defection he won six times on the PGA Tour and pocketed more than 30 million US dollars, about 45 million Australian dollars, in prizemoney. His most realistic route back could involve a lengthy stint on the DP World Tour, which stages tournaments across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Smith may add one or two Australian events to his schedule to bolster his order of merit chances.

Those tournaments would likely include the Victorian PGA Championship the week following the Australian Open or January's Players Series Victoria at Peninsula Kingswood, both of which his good mate Marc Leishman is set to play in. There was a thought there for a while, Smith said. I guess we are going to have to see how the first little bit of the season goes and then take it from there.

In January, Smith flatly rejected an offer to return to the PGA Tour under strict guidelines, insisting he had no temptation to follow Brooks Koepka and make a 5 million US dollar charity donation. His change of heart drew support from Australian peers. Min Woo Lee said he would love to see Smith back excelling in the States again.

He is a good friend and we want to see a short-game star around the PGA Tour, so it will be very exciting to see him play on the PGA Tour again. Whenever we get Aussies on the tour, it is a good time. Hopefully the golfing world is coming back together. Even just yesterday I was in the locker room with Cam and it is just welcome back.

Adam Scott dismissed the notion that Smith could not succeed again in America after losing his form on the so-called less competitive LIV league. Cam is incredibly talented and he will adjust to his new environment and he will be just fine, Scott said.

Smith, who will compete at the Australian PGA Championship at The Lakes in Sydney starting on Thursday, is also seeking redemption at the Australian Open at Kingston Heath after finishing runner-up to Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen by a shot at Royal Melbourne last year. It always sucks losing an event like that, particularly your home Open, he said. That has always been a difficult one for me to win and I really thought last year was my year.