Cameron Smith Surges into Final Round Contention at the PGA Championship

Cameron Smith puts himself within striking distance of the lead at Aronimink, while Rory McIlroy chases a historic double after a brilliant third-round comeback.

Australian golf star Cameron Smith has positioned himself as a major contender heading into the final round of the PGA Championship at the challenging Aronimink Golf Club .

Smith delivered a composed two-under par 68 during the third round, bringing his overall tournament total to two-under. This performance places him just two strokes behind the clubhouse leaders, which include Jon Rahm of Spain, Matthias Schmid of Germany, and Nick Taylor of Canada. Smith's surge on moving day was particularly significant as it ended a frustrating streak of six consecutive missed cuts at major championships.

His momentum built on the back nine, starting with a critical up-and-down birdie at the par 5 ninth hole. This sparked a sequence of three birdies, including a precise 14-foot putt at the tenth and a brilliant wedge shot at the eleventh that left him within five feet of the cup.

Despite a single bogey at the twelfth resulting from a wayward approach, Smith recovered with another birdie at the thirteenth and finished with five consecutive pars to secure his place in the hunt for his second major title. Behind the scenes, Smith has implemented a strategic change in his preparation by switching swing coaches. After years of working with fellow Australian Grant Field, he has now employed Claude Harmon III to refine and tighten his swing mechanics.

While the results are evident in his overall game, the third round highlighted some lingering inconsistencies, as he managed to hit only six fairways. However, his elite iron play, expert wedge shots, and world-class putting continues to be the engine driving his success.

In contrast, his compatriot Min Woo Lee faced a much more difficult afternoon. Lee, who began the day only one shot off the lead, suffered a setback with a double bogey at the ninth hole after finding the rough off the tee and struggling to escape the green. The West Australian slipped to one-over par, leaving him with a significant amount of ground to recover during the final round.

Meanwhile, the spotlight remains firmly on Rory McIlroy, who has climbed back to the top of the leaderboard at four-under par. McIlroy's charge was punctuated by a clutch five-foot birdie at the thirteenth hole after a daring escape from a bunker. Having already captured his sixth major title at the Masters last month, McIlroy is now chasing a historic milestone.

No player has won both the Masters and the PGA Championship in the same calendar year since the legendary Jack Nicklaus achieved the feat in 1975. Furthermore, McIlroy is attempting to become the first player since Payne Stewart in 1989 to win the PGA Championship after shooting a 74 in the opening round.

His resilience was on full display as he turned a shaky Thursday into a dominant weekend performance, utilizing hours of extra practice on the driving range to solve his early tee-shot struggles. The competition at Aronimink remains fierce due to the grueling nature of the 7,934-yard layout. Brisk winds and treacherous pin placements on sloped greens have kept the leaders bunched together, ensuring a dramatic finale.

Other notable performances include American Xander Schauffele, who sits at three-under par, and Chris Kirk, whose round was a rollercoaster of emotion. Kirk briefly held the lead after an 18-foot birdie at the seventeenth, threatening to match the major record low round of 62, only to suffer a heartbreaking three-putt double-bogey at the eighteenth. This late collapse left him sharing the clubhouse lead at two-under.

Additionally, veterans like Justin Rose and Kristoffer Reitan both fired impressive 65s to remain in contention, with Reitan showcasing explosive power through two eagles on the back nine. As the final round approaches, the stage is set for a showdown between the established giants of the game and the surging Australians





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