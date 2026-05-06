Cameron Smith Vows to Continue Playing as LIV Golf Faces Uncertain Future

Australian golf star Cameron Smith expresses his commitment to the sport and optimism for LIV Golf's future despite funding challenges, while reflecting on his recent struggles in major tournaments.

Australian golf sensation Cameron Smith has reaffirmed his commitment to the sport, dismissing any thoughts of retirement and expressing hope that the LIV Golf tour, including its popular Adelaide event, will endure despite the recent withdrawal of its Saudi Arabian backers, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Smith, who has been a prominent figure in the LIV Golf circuit since its inception in 2022, shared his reflections on the tour's uncertain future while also addressing his personal struggles on the course, particularly his disappointing performances in major tournaments over the past two years. During a media session in Washington, where LIV Golf is hosting its first tournament since the funding news broke, Smith emphasized his dedication to improving his game and regaining the form that once made him a dominant force in golf.

I work every day to get better, and that’s the goal, to return to how I was playing a few years ago and even surpass that, Smith stated. His comments come at a time when the future of LIV Golf is under scrutiny, with CEO Scott O’Neill confirming ongoing discussions with potential new investors to sustain the tour, albeit possibly on a reduced scale.

Smith, who has reportedly earned around $190 million from LIV Golf through sign-on bonuses and prize money, is contracted until 2026. Despite media guidelines discouraging speculation about LIV Golf’s future, Smith expressed optimism about the tour’s ability to secure new backing and continue its mission of growing the game globally. What I hope will happen is that we keep playing, Smith said. We’re doing a great job of expanding the game and bringing in new fans.

Personally, I love what we’re doing, even if my recent performances haven’t been ideal. The tour’s fresh approach and the team’s behind-the-scenes efforts give me confidence that we’ll find a way forward. Smith also highlighted the importance of international stars participating in Australian events, regardless of LIV Golf’s future. He emphasized the positive impact of junior clinics and other initiatives on the sport’s growth in Australia, stating that he would love to see more tournaments Down Under.

While Smith dismissed retirement rumors, noting that he’s only 32 and has plenty of years left in the game, he acknowledged the frustration of his recent slump in major championships. Missing the cut in six consecutive majors, including this year’s Masters, has been a tough pill to swallow. It’s been a rough time in the majors, Smith admitted. Early in my career, I prided myself on my major performances, but lately, it hasn’t been good enough.

I’m making changes to get back to my best and compete at the highest level again. The fire is burning to win more tournaments and majors. I’ve done it before, and I know I can do it again. Smith’s current world ranking of 225, a significant drop from his former No. 2 position, reflects his recent struggles.

However, he remains optimistic about his future, particularly with his past Champions exemption for The Open and his determination to reclaim his place among the world’s elite golfers





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