Campbell Newman Condemns 'Disgraceful' Protests That Forced One Nation Event Relocation

Former Queensland Premier Campbell Newman has condemned protests against a One Nation fundraiser in Melbourne, calling the demonstrators disgraceful and comparing them to the left in Australia. The event moved venues after anti-racism groups urged a rally, prompting a large police presence at the new location. Newman questioned the use of police resources, while Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce likened protesters to those under North Korean rule. The incident highlights tensions over free speech and political gatherings.

A former Queensland premier has condemned protests against a One Nation fundraiser that forced a venue change in Melbourne. Campbell Newman described the demonstrators as disgraceful, stating such actions are typical of the left in Australia and that conservatives do not attempt to shut down Labor or Greens events.

The event, originally scheduled at a restaurant in Moonee Ponds, was relocated to South Melbourne after groups including the Victorian Socialists and Campaign Against Racism and Fascism urged supporters to rally against it. At the new location, a heavy police presence was visible as protesters gathered outside. Newman also criticized the deployment of numerous officers as a poor use of police resources, while acknowledging concerns about attendee safety.

Victoria Police confirmed the original venue was no longer holding the event but said they were unaware of any specific threats. Meanwhile, Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce, speaking on Sky News, compared the protesters to citizens under North Korean rule, suggesting they acted as if dissent were forbidden like in Pyongyang. The incident highlights ongoing tensions surrounding political gatherings and free speech in Australia, with accusations of intimidation from both sides.

This situation underscores the charged atmosphere that can accompany visits by controversial political figures and the challenges of balancing protest rights with public order. The relocation and police response reflect the complexities of managing such events in a city often described as a hotspot for political activism. Newman's comments align with a broader narrative among some conservatives that left-wing activism is becoming increasingly intolerant.

The comparison to North Korea, while hyperbolic, illustrates the deep divisions and rhetorical extremes present in contemporary political discourse. Overall, the episode serves as a case study in how political polarization can manifest in logistical and security dilemmas for event organizers and law enforcement





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Campbell Newman One Nation Melbourne Protests Venue Change Victoria Police Barnaby Joyce Free Speech Political Activism

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