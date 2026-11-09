RBA Forecast Puts May 2028 Election Inside Inflation Danger Zone for Labor

The Reserve Bank now expects inflation to peak in December rather than June, placing the likely May 2028 election within two years of the peak, a window in which governments double their chances of defeat.

The Reserve Bank now says headline inflation will peak in December, not June as previously expected. That shift matters because the likely May 2028 federal election would then fall well inside the danger zone.

In that zone, voters still remember the pain they faced. The timing is significant. A study shows governments facing elections within two years of an inflation peak double their chances of defeat. The old forecast put the election right on the two-year mark.

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Inflation Impact On Donald Trump Republicans

The new forecast pushes it deeper into risky territory. Andrew Hastie was just one of many to acknowledge the dominant role inflation played in the absolute smashing Donald Trump's Republicans received in the American midterm elections. He said the economic frame was critical. People feel worse off after tariffs and after the war in Iran, and Donald Trump has said a few times now that he doesn't really care.

What distinguishes Hastie is that, unlike many in politics, he expressed concerns about the Iran war right from the start. Early on, he stressed Iran's sins and his support for America. He also said that, as a veteran of the so-called forever wars, he was very suspicious about regime change by force. Four weeks later, he described the war as a huge miscalculation.

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When it began, the Iran war was discussed from every angle: the Iranian regime, its nuclear ambitions, the oppression of its peoples, the role of Israel, and whether Trump was resetting international norms. All were important. But the central underlying question was whether regime change by force was achievable. Hastie cut through to that.

The answer was not likely. And here we are. And here is Trump. Similarly, the US midterm results can be read many ways.

American Midterm Elections Rejection Of Billionaires

Perhaps they were a rejection of billionaires, of data centres, of Trump himself, or of authoritarian style. Perhaps they were a re-embrace of woke politics or of US isolationism. All are potentially significant. But in the end, there was one undeniable issue: inflation.

There is a subtle point hiding behind this. In correctly attributing most of the result to inflation, we risk a large potential error: too easily dismissing other developing trends that may soon play a significant role in American politics. Inflation's dominance means we should be cautious about all the claims now being made about what drove the results. But we shouldn't rush to say they are incorrect either.

Large events in politics, and inflation is one, can amplify conclusions voters are already reaching. It is possible inflation stands alone in isolation, and that when it fades Americans' doubts about Trumpism will fade too. But it is also possible that Iran and inflation have confirmed suspicions Americans already had about Trump, his blind spots and excesses, and that they will not readily let go of their conclusions. We just don't know.

As we apply American lessons to the next Australian election, the dominance of inflation cuts both ways. Labor's opponents see it as a problem for Labor. Labor can tell itself inflation is what's hurting it in the polls, and when it fades the party will spring back. That is what happened in its first term.

Labor Strategic Response To Rising Inflation Concerns

Inflation always hurts governments, which is important context for reading the polls right now. But Labor strategists should not assume history will repeat. The first reason is that we cannot know what is going on out of sight, hidden by inflation. Labor's great danger is that inflation confirms concerns voters already have.

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At the last election, they were willing to put such concerns aside, in part because it was the first term. Only one in five voters trust Albanese now as blame sticks for cost of living. Remember, too, that this is the second bout of inflation on Labor's watch. This is what happened to Scott Morrison, in a different form.

He won an election and the polls went up. After the bushfires, his polling plummeted as voters developed their suspicions.

Then COVID-19 arrived and he was up again. Then the vaccines' debacle confirmed all those earlier suspicions and he never recovered. The third reason is that nobody knows what the political landscape will be in 2028, though we can assume housing will still be dominant. Labor will tell itself it undertook significant reform this term.

Andrew Hastie Potential Liberal Leadership And Housing

That is true. It will hope to hold that over the Coalition, which opposes the reforms, arguing only Labor understands the economic challenges voters face. But what if Andrew Hastie is Liberal leader by then? In the same interview where he described the Iran war as a huge miscalculation, Hastie seemed to suggest he might back Labor's changes to housing taxes, though he has been more critical since.

If Hastie is leader, Labor's achievements this term may not seem as large an advantage as they do now. The economy will likely dominate politics for a while yet. Labor must put its focus there. At the same time, counterintuitively, it must ensure not every ounce of its energy is taken up by concerns about inflation and recession.

Quietly, privately, it must take seriously voters' developing concerns about its character as a government and prepare for the possibility that those concerns last even as inflation fades, and work out how to counteract them. Economic policy is likely to be only part of that. We end in the same place as last week: has Labor thought adequately about 2027? There's always a plan, Anthony Albanese has said in the past.

There will have to be. Sean Kelly is a regular columnist. He was an adviser to former prime ministers Julia Gillard and Kevin Rudd.