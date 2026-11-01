TikTok Algorithm Plans New England Road Trip After Last-Minute Booking Test

A self-described type-A travel planner surrenders a New England road trip to TikTok's algorithm, testing whether it can plan a last-minute holiday better than she could. The experiment leads to Newport, Rhode Island, lobster rolls and Gilded Age mansions.

A self-described type-A travel planner has tested whether TikTok's algorithm can plan a better last-minute holiday than she could. The experiment took place on a New England road trip after she and her husband left home without booking accommodation for the night.

The trip was booked months earlier after the couple realised flying home from Boston following a friend's wedding in New York would cost no more than a return from JFK. They planned to travel in autumn, when the region's foliage turns red, orange and gold, exploring coastal towns and seafood shacks on what they called The Great New England Lobster Roll Tour. Both then started demanding new jobs and the planning never happened.

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Tiktok Becomes Travel Inspiration Source

For the first time in her travelling life, she left home without accommodation booked. There was no time for deep dives, no list of options, or options for the options. The trip required a new approach: TikTok. TikTok is no longer just a place where teenagers perform dances and mime to soundbites.

According to the company, 38 per cent of its users are now over 30. It reports billions of searches every day, growing more than 40 per cent year on year. Its own research found 84 per cent of users watch travel content at least once a month, while 66 per cent consider it their most helpful source of travel inspiration.

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The author does not use TikTok a lot but has dabbled enough to know how quickly its algorithm learns about a person. When TikTok invited her to test its travel-planning credentials on a New England road trip, she was intrigued. She asked whether the same technology that learns what catches attention could plan a last-minute holiday better than she could. Unlike traditional review sites or an AI-built itinerary, TikTok offers an immediate visual impression of a place.

It shows not just what a hotel room looks like in professional photographs but what it looks like when someone checks in. It shows not just whether a restaurant has five stars but what the dishes look like on a plate. She agreed to surrender the road trip to the algorithm. The first destination was Newport, Rhode Island, a seaside town once favoured by some of America's richest families.

The app relentlessly pushed Gardiner House, a boutique hotel styled like a chic and wealthy seaside home. She was all in, but it was fully booked. Unlike Google, the limitation with TravelTok, as the kids call it, is that it can show what a hotel looks like but cannot yet tell whether a room is available.

Tiktok Go Booking Functionality Limits

The platform has introduced TikTok GO, which allows users in certain markets including the US to book accommodation and experiences through the app, but the functionality has not launched for Australian users. The next most frequently appearing option was Newport Harbor Island Resort, a sprawling waterfront property with a big pool and a pumpkin patch. They were travelling just before Halloween.

It was not exactly the sophisticated, child-free escape she had in mind, but she was not there to question the algorithm. She was not completely disappointed by the room, which was right on the water with boats bobbing outside, making it feel as though they were aboard a ship. On this trip, she was less preoccupied with where she stayed than where she ate. In Newport restaurants, lobster rolls are as essential as salt and pepper.

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She scrolled through many contenders, zooming in to compare claw counts, toastiness levels and the merits of mayonnaise-based versus butter-dressed fillings. She has always considered a wasted meal while travelling a crime, so this was the part of TikTok travel research she found most useful. If you have ever wondered how much time a person can spend watching strangers eat lobster rolls and remain captivated, she says: a lot.

Newport Restaurants Serve Classic Lobster

The app led them first to Clarke Cooke House, an institution tucked into the historic wharves, part 18th-century nautical tavern and part old-school Newport elegance. Their lobster roll was generous and classic, and they instantly declared it the best thing they had ever eaten. They would say this multiple times on the trip.

The videos also insisted they order the restaurant's famed Snowball in Hell, a decadent sphere of vanilla ice cream rolled in toasted coconut, resting in a dark chocolate goblet filled with hot fudge. She is usually resistant to anything that seems popular simply because it photographs well and has a catchy name. But one spoon in, she decided that cultural snobbery is a curse and some things go viral for a reason.

With limited time between crustaceans, sightseeing had to be precise. Newport's famous Gilded Age mansions were non-negotiable. She could not decide which one to visit and watched so many video tours of her shortlist that she almost convinced herself she had already seen everything and could skip the visit.

Algorithm Reveals Gilded Age Mansion Details

She learned how much marble was used, which mansions have walls covered in 22-carat gold leaf and which have hot and cold running seawater in the bathrooms in an early nod to wellness culture. Eventually she snapped out of the screen-induced delusion and they headed to The Breakers, the Vanderbilt's 70-room Italian renaissance-style summer home. The scale of the entrance hall alone blew her mind.

The experiment showed the algorithm could surface visually compelling options quickly, though it could not confirm availability. It also demonstrated the app's growing role as a travel search engine, even as booking functionality remains limited for some users.