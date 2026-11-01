Opera Australia stages new La Boheme directed by Constantine Costi

Constantine Costi directs Opera Australia's new production of Puccini's La Boheme, reimagining the Parisian bohemians as the show's creators. The production features a creative team in their 30s and involves 378 people across Melbourne and Sydney seasons.

Director Constantine Costi is bringing a bold new vision of Puccini's beloved La Boheme to Opera Australia. He wants to push back against the hideous encroachment of technology on our lives while championing humanity and art.

His approach: stage the opera as if it had been devised by the very Parisian bohemians who populate the story. Costi and his creative team sought to see the world through the eyes of the poet Rodolfo, painter Marcello, musician Schaunard and philosopher Colline. These characters share a freezing garret adjacent to Rodolfo's ill-starred lover, Mimi, a seamstress. Costi envisaged a heightened world referencing famous artists, with painted backdrops and tactile surfaces as his riposte to sterile technology and projections.

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Given that the bohemians were young, Costi assembled a creative team in their 30s, like himself. They include acclaimed set designer Dann Barber and costume designer Sabina Myers, with whom he studied at the National Institute of Dramatic Art many years before. They share Costi's passion for using hyper-theatricality to transport audiences beyond everyday mundanity. To achieve something divine, beautiful and ecstatic is the world that we are interested in, Costi says.

I do not experience the world as a two-plus-two-equals-four kind of space. I see the world as something full of imagination, mystery and subjectivity. That is something that art does, and opera can do particularly well: elevate the lived experience to find something emotionally profound and true. With the presence of music, opera is always going to elevate things beyond naturalism.

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Creative Team Brings Artistic Vision to Life

When we speak, Costi is outside Opera Australia's headquarters in Sydney's Surry Hills, where a belligerent pigeon swoops him, as if a rebuke for using Zoom while decrying technology. He has been watching the show's scenery, props and costumes coming to life.

He laughs off the sudden pigeon attack with a good humour vital when steering a production that, across the Melbourne and Sydney seasons, involves a staggering 378 people on stage, backstage, in the orchestra pit or manufacturing and transporting. Costi researched the context in which Puccini wrote the opera in the 1890s, when experimentation with the new, more naturalistic verismo approach was rife. La Boheme has one foot in verismo, where these are real people with immediate concerns, he observes.

But what Puccini does to elevate this piece beyond his contemporaries is that you get these huge poetic, almost dream sequences that take off from this realistic world. The love story between Mimi and Rodolfo is unrealistic even by operatic standards, but if you look at it from the perspective of passionate artists leaving the real world and going to a place of painterly dreams, then it makes complete sense.

A huge attraction of the work is the depiction of young artists with their cycles of optimism and disappointment. There is something so fantastic, says Costi, that their personalities are also reflected in their artistry. Marcello the painter is immediate and physical, and you almost think of Jackson Pollock, the way he would attack his canvases. Rodolfo is in this world of poetry, the lofty dreamer.

Young Artists Reflect Struggles and Passions

Colline is the disgruntled, nihilistic philosopher. Schaunard is the great performer, dandy and musician. That is essentialised so beautifully by Puccini that their crafts are their personalities, and there is this beautiful interplay between those two things. Nonetheless, like so many artists, they are actually just scratching livings from menial versions of their vocations.

As Costi puts it: When you are young, you want to change the world with your artistry, but the gig economy has always been around. We are young enough that being a struggling artist is in our recent memory and current lived experience as well. So there is a bit of us in this piece, and it is really important that we want to infuse our personalities into this thing as much as possible.

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In a separate interview with Barber and Myers, the latter says that, just like the protagonists, she shares a house with other artists: the reality of chasing an artistic dream in a big city. You take a risk by choosing a career in the arts, she says, and you had better love it, cherish every moment of it and romanticise the whole thing, or you would just be so depressed that you would not be able to function.

Of their take on the bohemians, Myers says: They are eccentrics through and through, they are grubby, and they live in this squalid apartment together. It is not a glamorous depiction of being an artist, but a romantic one.

The bohemians have a romance with the art that they are making, but they also have a romance with the idea of the bohemian lifestyle, or self-presentation as an artist, and the strange status that comes with it of being an outsider and the freedom of that. This is the first opera the trio has done as a team, and the excitement of the collaboration reminds Barber of their time at NIDA.

Surreal Design Draws From Early 1900s Paris

Early reference points on which they agreed included the films of Federico Fellini and Terry Gilliam, and the paintings of James Ensor and Marc Chagall, as they sought to achieve a heightened, poetic and sometimes surreal world. To aid this, they have moved the Paris setting from the 1830s to the 1900s, which Costi sees as the ultimate symbol of artistic freedom, passion and libertinism. Stylistic shifts between influences are not camouflaged.

It is a chaotic melding of all the bohemians and their individual art forms that get represented on stage, says Myers. In my romanticised view of what 1910s Paris might have been, how jealous I am that I was not there at that time and in that circle of bohemians. I hope the audience feels that too. The blurring of lines between the fictional bohemians, the real-life creatives and the resultant production includes Barber's backdrop designs.

Marcello being a sculptor is one example of how the team infuses the characters' crafts into the visual world of the staging. The production promises a hyper-theatrical, painterly interpretation of Puccini's classic, driven by a young creative team determined to infuse their own personalities into the work.