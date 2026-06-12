Can't buy anything now: The Block host Scott Cam makes heartbreaking family confession amid Australia's housing crisis

The Block host Scott Cam has shared a heartbreaking family confession amid Australia's housing crisis, revealing his son's struggles to break into the property market.

The Block host Scott Cam has shared a heartbreaking family confession amid Australia's housing crisis, revealing his son's struggles to break into the property market .

Cam, 63, admitted that young Aussies 'can't buy anything' these days, citing the difficulty of buying a property for under $1 million. He blamed the negative gearing factor for putting his son back a few steps, saying his children have faced far greater challenges than he did when it came to getting into the property game. Cam and his wife Ann purchased their first Sydney home over three decades ago, paying $200,000 for a property in Zetland in 1994.

Their property portfolio is reportedly worth $25 million. The housing dilemma in Australia has worsened after Treasurer Jim Chalmers' federal budget heavily restricted negative gearing, meaning future investors cannot negatively gear a property unless it is a new build. Cam's son was feeling hopeful when he was pre-approved for an $800,000 loan, but his dream was shattered when his borrowing capacity was cut down to $510,000 after the budget announcement.

The Block host reflected on the grim reality of breaking into the property market Down Under, saying it's really impossible from the beginning. Cam's comments come as the property market continues to be a major issue in Australia, with many young people struggling to get on the property ladder. The Block host has been a prominent voice in the property industry, and his comments are likely to spark further debate about the housing crisis in Australia.

The budget was supposed to help young people, but the bank re-established his loan to $510,000, Cam shared. He added that his children have faced far greater challenges than he did when it came to getting into the property game compared. Cam and his wife Ann purchased their first Sydney home over three decades ago, nabbing a beautiful little terrace in Zetland in 1994.

The couple paid $200,000 for the inner-city property, a purchase that catapulted them into the housing game and marked the first of many in their impressive property portfolio, which is reportedly worth $25 million. It's really impossible from the beginning, the 63-year-old recently told realestate.com.au, adding You can't buy anything now. Cam's grim outlook on the housing dilemma in Australia comes after Treasurer Jim Chalmers' federal budget heavily restricted negative gearing.

The major change means that future investors cannot negatively gear a property unless it is a new build. Cam's comments come as the property market continues to be a major issue in Australia, with many young people struggling to get on the property ladder. The Block host has been a prominent voice in the property industry, and his comments are likely to spark further debate about the housing crisis in Australia.

Cam's son was feeling hopeful when he was pre-approved for an $800,000 loan, but his dream was shattered when his borrowing capacity was cut down to $510,000 after the budget announcement. The budget was supposed to help young people, but the bank re-established his loan to $510,000, Cam shared. He added that his children have faced far greater challenges than he did when it came to getting into the property game compared





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