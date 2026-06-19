Canada's 6-0 win over Qatar marred by horrific injury and altercations

Canada's men's World Cup match against Qatar has been marred by an horrific injury to Ismaël Koné and a series of heated altercations in its aftermath. Koné was tackled from behind by Assim Madibo and looked to have suffered a broken leg. Players from both sides appeared shocked and upset by the damage suffered by Koné. As Koné was being treated and stretchered from the field, angry Canadian players confronted Madibo and sparked a brief scuffle. On the sidelines, assistant coach Paul Stalteri screamed at the third official that his leg is hanging off. The game remained tetchy for the rest of the second half as Canada ran away with victory, before there was yet more drama at the full-time whistle. As Canada coach Jesse Marsch attempted to gather his team for a post-game rallying cry, a bit of push and shove broke out between players and coaches, emotions still heightened by the Koné injury.

Canada 's 6-0 win over Qatar in the men's World Cup has been marred by an horrific injury to Ismaël Koné and a series of heated altercations in its aftermath.

Koné was tackled from behind by Assim Madibo and looked to have suffered a broken leg. Players from both sides appeared shocked and upset by the damage suffered by Koné. As Koné was being treated and stretchered from the field, angry Canadian players confronted Madibo and sparked a brief scuffle. On the sidelines, assistant coach Paul Stalteri screamed at the third official that his leg is hanging off.

The game remained tetchy for the rest of the second half as Canada ran away with victory, before there was yet more drama at the full-time whistle. As Canada coach Jesse Marsch attempted to gather his team for a post-game rallying cry, a bit of push and shove broke out between players and coaches, emotions still heightened by the Koné injury.

Despite the unpleasantness of much of the afternoon, Canada's win over Qatar will carry especially fond memories for striker Jonathan David. Considered the key to Canada's attack before the tournament, David netted three times as his side ran rampant against Qatar. In doing so, David became the first man from a World Cup-hosting nation to score a hat-trick since England's Geoff Hurst in 1966.

Now, Hurst did score his hat-trick in the final against West Germany, which may carry a little more weight than against nine-man Qatar. But there is no room in the record books for descriptions, with David's feat ending a 60-year drought and ensuring his place in Canadian football and World Cup history.

Meanwhile, New Zealand defender Tim Payne, who achieved viral fame after being singled out by a influencer ahead of the World Cup, has signed for Club Olimpia in Paraguay. Payne's following on Instagram rocketed from 4,700 to 5.8 million after the influencer El Scarso identified him as the World Cup player with the smallest social media following. Sudden fame meant that clubs in Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Mexico showed interest in signing Payne.

US refereeing trio Tori Penso, Brooke Mayo and Kathryn Nesbitt became just the second all-female team to oversee a match at a men's World Cup when they took charge of South Africa's 1-1 draw with Czechia. The year's tournament is only the second edition of the competition to have female referees, with both Qatar 2022 and North America 2026 featuring six of them.

However, the overall proportion of female referees at the tournament has decreased, with FIFA selecting a total of 52 referees for this year's tournament in comparison to the 36 chosen for Qatar. Brazilian fans that went the distance up the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps to pose with the Rocky statue left the fictional fighter just as they found him. No taking chances of getting hit by the Rocky curse.

Yes, the Rocky statue, long a symbol of resilience, heart and the unbreakable bond between Rocky and the people of Philadelphia, has taken a few more hits of late. Visiting American sports fans have long learned the hard way that dressing the statue with colourful jerseys, scarfs, hats, anything found in your local Rally House, has only meant that team would suffer a knockout blow at the home of the local Philly team.

The bad fortune stretched to soccer when fans of the Ecuador's national team took over the Rocky steps and sang and danced and waved flags and ... dressed Rocky in a team jersey and tied the country's flag around the fictional fighter's neck. It didn't go well. Amad Diallo scored in the 90th minute to lift Ivory Coast to a 1-0 victory over Ecuador in its first World Cup appearance in a dozen years.

Brazil fans noticed the outcome and one of their fan groups, the Green and Yellow Movement, urged visitors to keep their clothing to themselves. The translated text read: It's totally forbidden to put a Brazil shirt on the Rocky statue in Philly!!!!





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Ismaël Koné Assim Madibo Canada Qatar World Cup Jonathan David Geoff Hurst Tim Payne Club Olimpia Paraguay US Refereeing Trio Tori Penso Brooke Mayo Kathryn Nesbitt South Africa Czechia Brazilian Fans Rocky Statue Philadelphia Museum Of Art Ecuador Ivory Coast

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