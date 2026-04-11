Canada's Housing Market Cools as Migration Cuts Ease Affordability Pressures

Government policies to reduce immigration are showing signs of impacting Canada's housing market. Rental prices are down and home values are cooling in some areas as the nation deals with the consequences of its post-pandemic surge in population growth.

The Canadian housing market is experiencing a notable shift, with rents and home prices showing signs of correction following the government's decision to curb immigration levels. Housing researcher Carolyn Whitzman notes that rents across Canada have decreased by 3% to 5% over the past two years, reflecting a response to rising vacancy rates.

This comes after a period of rapid population growth, driven largely by overseas migration, which exacerbated existing housing affordability challenges across the country. The government’s move to reduce both permanent and temporary resident intake, including international students, has been a central factor in this market adjustment, aimed at alleviating pressure on housing and public services.\The impact of these policies is evident in several key areas. Nationally, average asking rents have been declining for 17 consecutive months. While the effect on home values has been less pronounced, some major cities have seen apartment prices drop significantly. This is particularly noticeable in areas that previously relied heavily on demand from international students. The shift in migration policy, intended to address affordability concerns, has led to a shrinking population for the first time since the 1940s, a stark contrast to the rapid growth experienced in the two decades leading up to the pandemic. This rapid growth placed significant strain on housing and other essential services. The building industry struggled to keep pace with the influx of new residents, creating an imbalance that drove up prices and limited affordability for many Canadians. This sudden increase in demand far outstripped the ability of the construction sector to respond effectively.\The reduction in migration has brought about a cooling effect on the rental market, which was previously overwhelmed by a surge in temporary residents, including foreign workers and students. Steve Pomeroy, a housing expert from McMaster University, highlights the mismatch between population growth and housing supply. He estimates that the post-2021 surge in residents demanded triple the level of homebuilding. The government's decision to reduce migration levels has had a positive effect on housing affordability, but there have also been negative consequences, particularly for universities that relied on international student fees. These institutions are now facing financial challenges as their revenue streams dry up, leading to program closures. As the pendulum swings back, some impacts from the policy correction are inevitable, but the overall effect appears to be moderating price increases and helping improve affordability. The government's plan involved capping new permanent migrants, reducing the percentage of non-permanent migrants, and prioritizing the transition of skilled temporary workers to permanent residency. The initial surge in the non-permanent resident population was deemed to be contributing to housing unaffordability and straining public services, leading to the decision to cut migration levels





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