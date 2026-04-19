Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen has received widespread acclaim for speaking French during the Artemis II mission to the moon, a historic first that served as a powerful counterpoint to the linguistic controversy surrounding Air Canada's former CEO. His gesture highlighted the importance of French in Canadian culture and politics, earning praise for his effort and respect for linguistic duality.

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen has garnered significant praise for his decision to speak French during NASA's Artemis II mission, a gesture that stands in stark contrast to recent linguistic missteps by Air Canada 's former chief executive. Hansen's use of French, uttered from deep space as the Orion spacecraft voyaged towards the moon, marked a historic moment for the language, resonating deeply within Canada where linguistic duality is a cornerstone of national identity and politics.

His greeting, 'Bonjour à tout le monde,' translated as hello all of the world, was not just a linguistic first in lunar exploration but also a powerful symbolic act, particularly poignant in the wake of Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau's widely criticized failure to use French in a tribute to pilots. Rousseau's resignation underscored the sensitivity surrounding the French language in Canada, especially in Quebec, where an overwhelming majority of the population is francophone.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself weighed in, describing the airline chief's video as demonstrating a lack of judgment and compassion. In the aftermath of this public relations debacle, Hansen's deliberate embrace of French offered a welcome counterpoint.

He continued to speak French at a NASA press conference upon his return to Earth, further solidifying his image as a representative who actively champions Canadian diversity. This effort was not lost on many, including Canadian officials, who lauded his linguistic initiative. Mark Carney, speaking in French with a noticeable accent, expressed pride in Hansen's actions, acknowledging the widespread inspiration drawn from the astronaut's journey.

The widespread appreciation for Hansen's efforts, even with imperfect French, highlights a cultural understanding in Canada that values the attempt and respect over flawless execution. Stéphanie Chouinard, a political science professor at the Royal Military College—Hansen's alma mater—observed that francophones across Canada would celebrate such endeavors. The expectation, she noted, is not perfection but a visible effort to connect and show respect.

Hansen's proficiency in French stems from his academic requirements at the RMC, where he achieved a high level of fluency necessary for graduation. He has consistently demonstrated his commitment to bilingualism in public outreach, often answering questions from Canadians in both official languages. This stands in sharp contrast to the perception of Air Canada's former CEO, who appeared to view French as an optional rather than integral aspect of his role.

Chouinard further emphasized Hansen's role as a potential role model for children, suggesting that his willingness to embrace French, acknowledging it as a work in progress, provides an exemplary model of representation. He understands his role in representing Canada on a global stage and proactively chooses to showcase the importance of its linguistic heritage, a message that carries significant weight.

The discussions surrounding Hansen's accented French have largely been positive, with many drawing a direct parallel to the contrasting approach of the outgoing Air Canada CEO. Hansen's dedication to representing all Canadians is evident in his efforts to understand and incorporate Indigenous cultures into his public persona.

He has cultivated relationships with Indigenous elders to deepen his understanding of the cultural significance of the lunar calendar, a concept shared by Anishinaabe, Cree, and Haudenosaunee communities, which dictates agricultural and seasonal activities. The Artemis II mission's launch coincided with Ziisbaakdoke Giizis, the sugar marking moon, a period of renewal in the Anishinaabemowin calendar.

Moreover, the mission patch worn by Hansen was designed by Anishinaabe artist Henry Guimond, featuring Artemis launching an arrow towards 'Grandmother Moon,' symbolizing the cycle of life and the astronauts' journey. Hansen's actions thus embody a holistic approach to representation, integrating linguistic, cultural, and symbolic elements into his historic mission. He has not only spoken French in space but also actively engaged with the diverse tapestry of Canadian heritage, making his journey a profound statement of national pride and inclusivity





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