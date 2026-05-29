Canadian Man Pleads Guilty to Aiding Suicides by Selling Deadly Chemical Online

A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to aiding the suicides of 14 people by selling them a potentially deadly chemical online. The case has raised concerns about the ease of accessing lethal substances online and the need for stricter regulations.

A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to aiding the suicides of 14 people by selling them a potentially deadly chemical online. Kenneth Law, 60, operated four companies that marketed and sold sodium nitrite, which can be deadly when ingested in high concentrations.

Law will be sentenced in September and faces up to 14 years in prison. The case has raised concerns about the ease of accessing lethal substances online. Law's companies sent 1,209 packages of the salt and other goods to customers in 41 countries between January 2021 and April 2023. The shipments included 330 sent to addresses in Britain, 431 to the United States and 157 within Canada.

The case's statement of facts described victims who vomited, collapsed in their parents' arms, were found unresponsive in bed by family members or friends, or who died alone in hotel rooms and vehicles after consuming or using products shipped by Law. Law told a reporter that he genuinely thought he was helping people to alleviate their suffering while making a small profit.

However, prosecutors argued that Law's statements meant he was motivated by profit rather than a desire to help. The case has sparked debate about the standard of causation in situations where a victim performs the final acts leading to death. Prosecutors had asked the Supreme Court of Canada to overturn the standard, but the majority did not rule on the issue, leaving the appellate decision as binding authority in Ontario.

Law has been in custody since his arrest at his home west of Toronto in May 2023. A conviction for counseling or aiding suicide carries a prison sentence of up to 14 years, according to Canada's Criminal Code. First-degree murder in Canada carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment with no chance of parole for a minimum of 25 years.

The case highlights the need for stricter regulations on the sale of lethal substances online and the importance of providing support to those struggling with mental health issues. Readers seeking crisis support can ring Lifeline on 13 11 14 or text 0477 13 11 14, the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged up to 25)





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Canadian man pleads guilty to aiding suicide in online chemical sales caseKenneth Law, a 60-year-old Canadian, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicide after selling sodium nitrite online to individuals who later took their own lives. The accused operated multiple websites from around 2020, shipping over 1,200 packages to more than 40 countries. He avoided a murder trial as part of a plea agreement; murder charges will be withdrawn after sentencing. Interpol had alerted Australian authorities about lethal packages sent there, prompting welfare checks. Law, a former cook with engineering training, was described as emotionless during the court proceedings.

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