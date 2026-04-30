Canberra Doctor Faces Disciplinary Action Over Perjury and Witness Interference

Former Canberra vascular surgeon Imran Kader found to have committed professional misconduct by the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal after lying under oath and attempting to influence a witness during his trials for an alleged rape in 2019, despite never being convicted.

A former Canberra doctor, Imran Kader , is facing potential disciplinary action as a medical practitioner after the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal (ACAT) found he committed perjury and attempted to interfere with a witness during his criminal trials related to an alleged rape in 2019.

Despite never being found guilty in those criminal proceedings – with both juries failing to reach a unanimous verdict – Kader’s actions have been deemed professional misconduct by the tribunal. This separate proceeding from the criminal case will determine if further sanctions will be applied to his medical registration. The case stems from allegations of rape following a Christmas party in December 2019.

Kader faced two trials in the ACT Supreme Court, but both resulted in hung juries, leading the Director of Public Prosecutions to ultimately drop the charges. However, the emergence of emails revealed Kader had pleaded guilty in 2024 to perjury and attempting to pervert the course of justice, receiving a sentence of two years and five months imprisonment. The ACAT proceedings focus specifically on the professional implications of his conduct during and surrounding these trials.

The tribunal’s findings center on two key instances of misconduct. During his first trial, Kader provided demonstrably false testimony regarding the layout of his apartment, specifically concerning the placement of furniture. He claimed a large cabinet and dog food container were positioned near a wall, a detail intended to support his defense by suggesting the complainant could not have been physically pushed against it as alleged.

However, a witness came forward with evidence contradicting Kader’s account, stating that the dog and its belongings had been removed from the apartment months prior to the alleged incident. This discrepancy raised serious questions about the veracity of Kader’s testimony. Further compounding the issue, before his second trial, Kader directly contacted the same witness in a clear attempt to influence their testimony and secure support for his version of events.

In an email, Kader acknowledged that some of his previous statements were untrue, specifically regarding the presence of the dog. He attempted to persuade the witness to align their testimony with his, expressing concern that the prosecution would highlight the inconsistency regarding the dog’s location and the presence of dog-related items in a photograph.

He suggested the prosecution would portray his providing an older photo with dog bowls and food as a deliberate attempt to clutter the wall and obscure the space. The witness, however, refused Kader’s request and promptly reported the contact to the police. The tribunal explicitly stated that this conduct constituted professional misconduct, highlighting the seriousness of attempting to influence a witness.

The ACAT’s decision underscores the ethical obligations of medical professionals, even outside of direct patient care, and the importance of upholding the integrity of the legal system. A further hearing will now be scheduled to determine the appropriate penalty or sanction to be imposed on Kader, which could range from a reprimand to suspension or even revocation of his medical license.

The tribunal’s findings represent a significant development in the case, potentially ending Kader’s career as a vascular surgeon in Canberra





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Imran Kader ACT Civil And Administrative Tribunal Perjury Witness Interference Medical Misconduct Canberra Vascular Surgeon

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