Two women share how breast cancer, divorce and the sudden death of a husband revealed which friendships would last. A psychologist explains why friendship loss is an underestimated form of grief.

Two women have described how crisis reshaped their closest friendships, in accounts published by Sunday Life. Elizabeth Sweet, 61, was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago while also facing divorce.

Ashleigh Conwell, 35, lost her husband in an accident in 2020 while 17 weeks pregnant with triplets. Both women say many long-standing friendships faded as they fought to survive. Psychologist Amberley Meredith says friendship loss can be one of the quieter forms of grief. She says this grief is often underestimated because friendships are not viewed as lifelong bonds in the same way we regard partners or family.

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That can make the loss harder to name, even when the absence is stark, she says. Meredith says a friendship fading does not necessarily mean it was not genuine. Social circles often change during crisis or transformation, she says, and sometimes friends pull away because they do not know what to say. Others may be struggling with their own stress and simply lack the capacity to offer support.

Over time, embarrassment or uncertainty about reaching out can create even more distance. The longer someone waits, the more embarrassed they may feel about reaching out, until, eventually, they fade away, Meredith says. She adds that the loss can leave a person questioning the relationship: Did I misunderstand the friendship? Was I too much?

Can I trust people to stay? Meredith says it is a grieving process that can also shake confidence in the ability to trust and maintain relationships. Healing begins with allowing the loss to be real, rather than blaming yourself. If someone was special, it is understandable to miss them, she says.

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Long Standing Friendships Fade During Illness

It is not about deciding there is something wrong with you because someone left. Sweet says that when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she was also facing divorce. It felt as if every structure holding up her life had collapsed. Still, one thing remained unshakeable: the women she had known since she was 15.

She imagined familiar faces at the end of her hospital bed. Instead, their absence arrived by degrees. Visits never happened. Calls became vague promises.

Messages offered a date weeks away. At first, Sweet made excuses, wondering whether illness frightened them or they did not know what to say. Eventually, silence became its own answer. Sweet says cancer illuminated what she had spent years refusing to see.

Jealousy had quietly lived inside her friendships, disguised as jokes. When she finally confronted how teasing felt like constant criticism, they got defensive, then distant. With no energy left to smooth things over, she could no longer pretend to be happy while also adjusting to a changed body.

Meanwhile, newer friends showed her what friendship could be. One drove from Newcastle to Sydney with a recliner chair and stayed for three days, caring for her and managing her medication. Others organised a support group and a month of meals. They cleaned, drove her to appointments and took her to a hair salon.

They did not bring perfect words, just nurturing, time and presence. Losing friendships that stretched across 40 years became a second bereavement for Sweet. Her phone still held decades of photographs: weddings, babies, holidays, heartbreak. The friendships faded quietly during her fight to survive, leaving an ambiguity that became its own trauma.

A counsellor suggested she write letters. She poured out her anger and disappointment, then tore up the pages. Closure, she learned, does not always arrive as an apology. Sometimes it begins when you stop waiting for one.

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Widow Faces Sudden Loss Of Support

Slowly, the wounds lost their sharpness, not because they mattered less, but because surviving taught her where her energy belonged. She once believed friendship was measured in years. Cancer taught her that longevity does not always equal loyalty, and that crisis can reveal who will sit beside you without asking you to hide your scars or tidy your pain. Conwell says her life changed overnight in 2020.

She was 29 and 17 weeks pregnant with triplets when her husband died suddenly in an accident. In one impossible moment, she became a widow and solo mother. At first, people came from everywhere: family, friends, colleagues, acquaintances and people she had not spoken to for years. Their presence held her as they too absorbed the shock.

After about six weeks, that circle began shrinking. Everyone else returned to ordinary routines. Conwell remained buried in administration, racing against pregnancy and trying to process what had happened. Messages slowed and calls stopped, but she lacked the capacity to reach back.

She kept asking how the world could carry on when she was still trapped there. The hardest realisation was that their lives had moved beyond one another's understanding. They could not relate to her reality, and she could no longer join carefree conversations. Once-effortless friendships faded quietly.

She mourned the women, but also who she had been with them. Female friendship, she learned, is also measured by presence: the willingness to sit beside pain without trying to fix or escape it. Conwell began seeing a psychologist within a week to protect her mental health. Therapy helped her understand that trauma had changed her identity and she could not force relationships to survive it.

That insight did not make the loss painless. Friendship grief is strangely invisible: there is no funeral, yet something meaningful has ended. New friendships formed mostly through widow support groups, where people understood without explanation. She could say, Today was hard, and they simply knew.

Gradually, she stopped measuring belonging by history and began valuing peace, honesty and compassion instead. Living by those values helped the right people come closer naturally. People change, circumstances divide them and some bonds cannot stretch far enough, Conwell says. To any woman going through a crisis, she would say: reach out, find people who understand and protect your peace.

Finding New Connection After Crisis

She still grieves the friendships she lost and the carefree person she was with them, but she carries that sadness without bitterness. She is grateful for what those friendships gave her and open to finding connection in new forms. Rebecca Castano-Mander lost about 15 friends after her accident, but she also accepts some responsibility for closing herself off.