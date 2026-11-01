Australian-led AI adult platform Candy.AI is running at $US221 million in annual revenue, attracting 31 million visitors a month and claiming 2 million paying subscribers since 2023. Its owner EverAI says it made a $US4 million profit last year despite spending most revenue on customer acquisition.

Australian-led artificial intelligence adult platform Candy. AI is running at $US221 million ($330 million) a year in revenue, according to company documents prepared as its owner EverAI seeks to raise money from investors.

The company claims revenue is more than trebling annually. Candy. AI attracts a reported 31 million visitors a month and ranks equal with Elon Musk's Grok, behind only major international chatbots such as Claude. Despite spending more than 65 per cent of that revenue on winning new customers, the company claims it made a $US4 million profit last year.

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AI Adult Site Profitability Challenges Industry Norms

That shows that while other AI companies are struggling to reach profitability, porn is proving a robust business. In the investor materials, the site is billed as a companionship and entertainment platform. Online, it describes itself as an AI girlfriend app. Candy's business model gives users limited chat with pre-made AI women or their own creations.

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The user can pay real money to buy tokens that can be redeemed for custom pornographic videos or other adult material featuring the user's so-called companion. The site claims to have had 2 million paying subscribers since it started operating, which LinkedIn posts suggest was in 2023. The documents argue that its business model is better than the dominant pornography and paid video site OnlyFans because it features no humans.

It claims that model is safer, and still results in money being paid to big-name performers who bring their fans to the site. Ever will have superior margins when at scale, its documents claim. But internet safety advocates have warned that AI-generated porn sites could be used to create synthetic child abuse material.

Safety Concerns Over Synthetic Abuse Content

The eSafety Commission warned last year that with AI's ability to generate hyperrealistic content, perpetrators can now produce convincing synthetic images of abuse, making it harder for the ecosystem of stakeholders fighting this new wave of digital harm, including regulators, law enforcement and child safety advocates. Ever's advisers at West Australian firm Famille Capital told prospective investors that the start-up had safeguards in place, saying AI-generated scenes avoid the need to film live performances.

The documents cite licensed creator likenesses, adult-access controls and proprietary moderation to block underage, non-consensual and harmful content. Ever's legal and safety chief, Maxwelle Sokol, said in an email that the documents seen by this masthead were strictly private and confidential. He did not offer any comment on Ever's finances beyond demanding they not be published.

Sokol said Ever was dedicated to ensuring its products were safe, including by employing an in-house safety team, reporting any abuse to the US National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, and joining the anti-abuse group the Internet Watch Foundation. The platform also does not allow users to create AI girlfriends based on real images to ensure that they are not used to perpetrate image-based abuse.

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All AI characters resembling real persons are pursuant to a written contract with the real-life person depicted, who has significant control over their digital twin, Sokol said in an email. Sokol added that users are informed via prominent disclosures that all content is AI-generated and that all exchanges with AI characters are fictional, for example in the Digital Twin Disclaimer at the beginning of every chat exchange with a digital twin.

Platform Safety Measures and Company Structure

The platform also provides a connection to crisis support triage service Throughline for users who needed it. Ever was co-founded by two Frenchmen, Michael Monin and Thomas Lacroix, and is technically based in Malta, but is led by Sydney-based Alexis Soulopoulis and has other staff members in Australia. It is not the only Australian-linked technology company to operate in such a distributed manner. The internet casino Stake is essentially run out of Melbourne but is illegal to use in Australia.

Sokol said that most Ever staff were based in Europe, describing EverAI as a remote-first, global workforce. The data showing Candy's popularity comes from internet analytics company Similarweb. It shows ChatGPT is the top generative AI platform for consumers, with 493 million unique users every month, followed by Gemini, Canva, Claude, DeepSeek and then Candy. AI.

In 2025, Ever recorded $US48 million in revenue, $45 million in net revenue after some operating costs were removed, and $US4 million in earnings before a common range of deductions. The $US221 million is its current rate of revenue, which is often used in the technology industry. While some studies have suggested that AI companionship apps could help users feel less lonely, research from Stanford University suggests that even non-pornographic AI partner apps tend to make people feel worse.

Assistant professor Diyi Yang told Stanford Research that while some people turn to chatbots to fulfil social needs, using chatbots in this way doesn't substitute for human connection, and in many cases people actually feel more lonely engaging with AI.