A diverse range of red carpet looks from the Cannes Film Festival 2022, featuring Isabelle Huppert, Stellan Skarsgård, Angèle Diabang Brener, Aishwarya Rai, Tilda Swinton, Chloé Zhao, Renate Reinsve, Eye Haidara, Demi Moore, Zoe Saldana, Adele Exarchopoulos, Ruth Negga, Penélope Cruz, Swinton, Anamaria Vartolomei, Maika Monroe, Marion Cotillard, Alexa Chung, Thom Browne, Bella Hadid, Wilson, Juliette Binoche, and others.

The French actor Isabelle Huppert ’s black and white Chanel gown consists of giant paillettes that sparkle under the lights at the festival’s closing ceremony. Stellan Skarsgård puts another contemporary twist on red-carpet tailoring by swapping the traditional white shirt/black tie formula for a red on red look by Loewe at the Histoires de la Nuit premiere.

The Senegalese director and producer Angèle Diabang Brener wears a tangerine-colored gown with a contrasting gold neckline detail to the closing ceremony. Working with her stylist, Mohit Rai, Indian actor Aishwarya Rai wears a sculptural gown for the Histoires de la Nuit premiere. Created by the Delhi based designer Amit Aggarwal, the dress features crystalline embellishments on lattice-like structures that according to Aggarwal ‘create an interplay of luminosity, depth, and fluidity’





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Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Looks Isabelle Huppert Stellan Skarsgård Angèle Diabang Brener Aishwarya Rai Tilda Swinton Chloé Zhao Renate Reinsve Eye Haidara Demi Moore Zoe Saldana Adele Exarchopoulos Ruth Negga Penélope Cruz Swinton Anamaria Vartolomei Maika Monroe Marion Cotillard Alexa Chung Thom Browne Bella Hadid Wilson Juliette Binoche Rossy De Palma Pedro Almodóvar Bitter Christmas Cannes Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks Fashion Isabelle Huppert Stellan Skarsgård Angèle Diabang Brener Aishwarya Rai Tilda Swinton Chloé Zhao Renate Reinsve Eye Haidara Demi Moore Zoe Saldana Adele Exarchopoulos Ruth Negga Penélope Cruz Swinton Anamaria Vartolomei Maika Monroe Marion Cotillard Alexa Chung Thom Browne Bella Hadid Wilson Juliette Binoche Rossy De Palma Pedro Almodóvar Bitter Christmas

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