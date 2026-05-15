Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs suffer heavy defeat against Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs were defeated by the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks in a high-scoring match, with the Sharks scoring 30 points in the first half and cruising to a comfortable victory. The Dogs' defensive efforts were criticized, with every error leading to a Cronulla try. Coach Cameron Ciraldo expressed his disappointment and frustration, stating that the team needs to improve in the second half and execute better.

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs suffered a heavy defeat against the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks , with the Sharks scoring 30 points in the first half and cruising to a comfortable victory.

The Dogs' defensive efforts were criticized, with every error leading to a Cronulla try. Coach Cameron Ciraldo expressed his disappointment and frustration, stating that the team needs to improve in the second half and execute better. Lachlan Galvin's controversial try-saving tackle was also discussed, with the video review session taking a long time to review the incident. The Dogs will host an Origin-depleted Melbourne next Friday night, with the team preparing well but struggling to execute on the field.

The Sharks, on the other hand, were re-energised by the return of winger Ronaldo Mulitalo and were led by Will Kennedy's excellent performance





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Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks Heavy Defeat High-Scoring Match Video Review Session Lachlan Galvin Matt Burton Hohepu Puru Sam Stonestreet Will Kennedy Ronaldo Mulitalo Origin-Depleted Melbourne Nevada Canberra Brisbane Cameron Ciraldo Crichton Enari Tuala Pacific Championships Super League

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