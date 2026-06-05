Canterbury Chairman Opens Up on Disappointing Season

Canterbury chairman Adam Driussi has spoken out about the club's disappointing season, citing a lack of discipline and failure to adapt to rule changes as key factors. The Bulldogs are currently 14th on the NRL ladder and face the prospect of missing out on the finals.

Canterbury chairman Adam Driussi has opened up on a very disappointing season that he believes is due to a lack of discipline and a failure to adapt to this year's rule changes.

The Bulldogs are languishing in 14th spot on the NRL ladder ahead of their King's birthday clash with arch-rivals Parramatta after a 4-8 start to the season. Expectations were high for 2026 following the addition of Newcastle's Leo Thompson to a side that finished third last year, but the Family Club faces the prospect of missing out on the finals altogether this season.

While coach Cameron Ciraldo and general manager of football Phil Gould have publicly defended maligned playmaker Lachlan Galvin, it appears some spine positions are not safe. Recent meetings with potential recruits Luke Metcalf, Sam Verrills and Connor Watson suggest the club is looking to overhaul the way it plays. Metcalf and Watson have since signed elsewhere.

Driussi has kept a low profile during the barren run as he has been at the bedside of 21-year-old daughter Charlotte as she recovers from a serious illness in the United States. However, Driussi has been kept abreast of developments at Canterbury while overseas and wished to address the state of the club in a half-yearly message to members.

Driussi said the club took responsibility for its current position, but said the vile abuse directed towards some of the players was not acceptable. I understand our members and fans are passionate and upset when we lose - that passion is one of the great things about our club and I never take it for granted, Driussi wrote.

But I want to be direct: personal attacks on players and staff on social media are not who we are, and they don't help anyone. Everyone inside this club gives everything they have to represent the Bulldogs. They don't deserve the abuse that some of them are being subjected to online. Please support them.

Changes to the six again rule and other interpretations have had a marked effect on the competition, with all of last year's top four teams outside the top eight. Driussi admitted the Bulldogs have failed to evolve quickly enough.

The honest reality is that the changes have arguably not suited our style of play or the shape of our roster - and it is on us to adapt faster than we have, said Driussi, who described the club's salary cap as being in good shape. Every other club is dealing with the same rules. We need to deal with them better.

The Bulldogs have paid dearly for a lack of discipline; only four teams have conceded more penalties or missed more tackles. Our discipline and error count have let us down. This one is simply on us, Driussi said. We have given good teams too many opportunities through unforced errors and poor discipline, and we need to be better.

No excuses. Injuries and suspensions have also been unkind, with top-liners Thompson, Viliame Kikau, Jacob Preston, Jacob Kiraz, Max King, Stephen Crichton, Harry Hayes, Jake Turpin, Mitch Woods and Jack Todd unavailable for periods of the season. While not offering injuries as an excuse, Driussi conceded our depth has been tested, Driussi said all the key powerbrokers were aligned.

Despite some of what you might read or see in the media, I want to be clear about what is not broken, Driussi wrote. Our team remains connected. They train well each week. The culture that Cameron Ciraldo and Phil Gould have built - the culture that got us to third on the ladder last year and back to finals for two consecutive seasons - is intact.

Gus, Cameron and our entire football department are working tirelessly, and I have complete confidence in the work they are doing. This football department has come a long way in a short time, and they care about results more than anyone





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canterbury Bulldogs NRL Adam Driussi Cameron Ciraldo Phil Gould

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hot spot for Australian bull semen as China market re-opensAfter a five year break, livestock farmers in China will use Australian genetics to produce premium beef for traditional dining and hot pot markets.

Read more »

Guardiola's 'empty threats' to quit revealed by Man City chairmanManchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak disclosed that manager Pep Guardiola repeatedly threatened to resign but never intended to follow through, comparing the situation to the fable 'The Boy Who Cried Wolf.' Guardiola, who completed 10 successful years at the club, initially doubted he would stay beyond four years and was hesitant each time he extended his contract. Mubarak described himself as Guardiola's 'psychiatrist,' helping him through his doubts until the final, genuine decision to leave. The chairman also praised striker Erling Haaland's leadership and character.

Read more »

Hot spot for Australian bull semen as China market re-opensAfter a five year break, livestock farmers in China will use Australian genetics to produce premium beef for traditional dining and hot pot markets.

Read more »

‘Chasing big fights’: Aussie champ opens up on world title twist, MVP feud and unification push‘Chasing big fights’: Aussie champ opens up on world title twist, MVP feud and unification push

Read more »