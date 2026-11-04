Canva Cuts 1271 Jobs, 22 Percent of Workforce, in Major Restructure

Canva will cut 1271 jobs, 22 percent of its workforce, as it merges teams and returns to small empowered teams after growth slowed for the first time in a decade. Departing staff get at least six months salary, 12 months healthcare, work MacBooks and grants up to US$10,000.

Canva will cut 1271 jobs, or 22 per cent of its workforce, in a major restructure aimed at returning the Sydney design giant to a small, empowered team model.

Co-founder and chief executive Melanie Perkins told staff on Wednesday that the company needed to refound Canva. The growth of the company slowed this year for the first time in a decade, prompting the shake-up. The restructure will affect 1271 jobs, or 22 per cent of the company's workforce. Some staff will lose their roles while others are asked to relocate to centralised hubs.

Also read Canva Leadership Deliberates Layoffs Amid Revenue Plateau and User Decline

Melanie Perkins Calls Hardest Refounding Canva

Perkins described the restructuring as the hardest moment in Canva's thirteen-year history. Perkins wrote that after exploring a wide range of alternatives, she concluded that small changes would not be enough. She said the company needed to refound Canva, getting back to its roots of small, empowered teams with the freedom to make decisions, take ownership, and focus on what matters most for their community.

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As part of the shake-up, Canva will merge its product, growth and platform teams into a single product organisation. The strategy also calls for the removal of management layers to restore small, empowered teams that can make independent decisions and take full ownership of projects and outcomes. Perkins said incremental adjustments alone would not ensure the company's success over the next ten years. The restructure also includes a return-to-office mandate.

Sydney will become the primary home for many product teams, and hybrid staff will be expected in the office two to three days a week starting in January. Canva said the move is intended to foster closer collaboration and alignment within the newly formed small teams, which Perkins believes are essential for maintaining innovation and speed in a changing market. The changes come as investor fears that artificial intelligence will undercut software businesses have hammered design companies.

Rival Figma Shares Halve Amid AI Fears

Shares in rival Figma more than halved in 2026 to the end of April, despite strong revenue growth. Market sentiment reflects anxiety that AI tools may eventually replace or drastically reduce the need for conventional design platforms such as Canva. Canva's biggest venture backer, Blackbird, cut its valuation of the company by 17 per cent to US$34.9 billion in August. Airtree made the same cut from the US$42 billion valuation set during a 2025 employee share sale.

Canva's own internal valuation later fell to US$31 billion, according to reporting in August, marking a substantial correction from the company's previous high. Departing staff will receive at least six months' salary and 12 months of healthcare coverage where Canva provides it. Affected employees can also keep their work-issued MacBooks, a perk intended to help them transition to new roles or entrepreneurial ventures.

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Canva Offers Staff Grants To Launch Businesses

Canva is additionally offering grants of up to US$10,000, about AU$14,500, for staff who wish to launch their own businesses. The company said the support package is designed to maintain positive relationships with former employees and encourage innovation in the broader ecosystem.