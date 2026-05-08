Canva's Global Workforce Joins Second-Ever 'AI Discovery Week' to Upskill in Rapidly Developing Technology

Canva, a multi-billion dollar software giant, has launched its second-ever 'AI Discovery Week' for its global workforce. The optional week-long program allows employees to 'go deep on AI' and upskill in the rapidly developing technology. The initiative involves over 60 talks from speakers at tech behemoths like Open AI, Anthropic, and Google, workshops, and 'hackathons'.

global workforce joined the company's second-ever 'AI Discovery Week', which kicked off on Monday. During the optional week-long program, staff ditched meetings and paused all projects to 'go deep on AI' and upskill in the rapidly developing technology.

Canva founders Melanie Perkins, Cliff Obrecht and Cameron Adams (Supplied) It involves over 60 talks from speakers at fellow tech behemoths Open AI, Anthropic and Google, workshops and 'hackathons'. While it was not a mandatory program, it is understood so many staff at Canva's Sydney headquarters opted in that the office ran out of desk space.

'We see this as an opportunity for folks to tune out of the noise and tune in to what it is they've been wanting to achieve with AI, but haven't been able to crack yet,' said Canva's co-founder and chief product officer Cameron Adams. 'The brief is to build something that would have been impossible without AI. Not faster workflows, but genuinely new ones that didn't exist as a realistic option before.

' Over 5300 people at multi-billion dollar software giant Canva's global workforce have joined the company's second-ever 'AI Discovery Week'. Canva, co-founded by multi-billionaires Cliff Obrecht and Cameron Adams, has invested heavily in AI over the past few years. The $60 billion dollar Sydney start-up snapped up two local AI companies last month in an undisclosed deal.

The deal brought the number of Canva's AI acquisitions to eight since 2024, with a reported total of $400 million investment made in the rapidly-growing technology so far. Canva reached its highest-ever valuation of more than $60 billion last year following an employee share sale in August





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Canva AI Discovery Week AI-Savvy Workforce Melanie Perkins Cliff Obrecht Cameron Adams Open AI Anthropic Google Workshops Hackathons

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