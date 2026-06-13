Caravan Park Development Sparks Concern in Sandy Point Community

The decision to allow the Sandy Point Holiday Park to be turned into private housing has sparked concern among residents and holidaymakers. The caravan owners face losing their holiday homes, and the town's tiny economy, which includes a general store, surf school, and other businesses, is worried about the impact on tourism.

For years, the Sandy Point Holiday Park has offered beach lovers their own modest version of the Australian holiday house dream. Set just behind the dunes of the pristine South Gippsland coastline, the caravan owners could fall asleep and wake to the sound of rolling waves surging from the Southern Ocean.

Sandy Point is loved by residents and holidaymakers. In addition to the caravan owners, the holiday park had been popular with school groups and other holidaymakers, including campers. But now the park owner has gained approval to redevelop the site. After several failed attempts, South Gippsland Shire has finally allowed the site to be turned into private housing.

South Gippsland Shire approved a subdivision for the site allowing for 11 dwellings and the removal of some native vegetation. The decision has devastated caravan owners who face losing their holiday homes. Residents, too, are also worried the town’s tiny economy, which includes a general store, surf school and a few other businesses, will suffer without the tourism generated by the caravan park. Plans to redevelop the caravan park have sparked concern among many people in the Sandy Point community.

The council decision was split, with Mayor Nathan Hersey using his casting vote to approve the application. The application attracted 29 objections and one submission supporting it. A council report into the caravan park dating back to 2020 said it had 74 sites for ‘annuals’, in which the caravans were privately owned and owners paid a yearly fee. There were also 10 camping sites at the time.

The caravan park has been in operation since before 1964. Small sections of the caravan park have previously been carved off for housing. Sandy Point lies in the shadow of Wilsons Prom. The caravan park owner said houses at Sandy Point were unaffordable, so a caravan gave him an economical option in the location he loves.

It was their little beachside escape, he said. The Sandy Point Community Group has decided to lodge an appeal with the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal against the council’s decision. In a statement, it said the council had refused a previous application for a 14-lot subdivision of the site in a decision that was upheld by the tribunal. Sandy Point resident David Zohs said challenging the council’s decision will get the best outcome for the community.

The community group said the latest proposal failed to address key issues identified in that earlier tribunal ruling. In particular, concerns remain that important planning and environmental considerations have not been sufficiently resolved. Sandy Point resident and community group committee member David Zohs said it was disappointing the council was split on the decision, so the VCAT challenge would help resolve the issue. Any group has the right to keep pushing for the best outcome for the community, he said.

The council’s decision to approve the application came shortly before it released new flood mapping, which indicated how townships across the municipality might be impacted by increased flooding and inundation risk. The flood studies identified an additional 180 dwellings and 900 properties likely to be affected by flooding. South Gippsland Shire councillor Sarah Gilligan said the mapping showed road access to the caravan park could be cut off under increased flooding scenarios.

Gilligan, who voted against the development application, said if the proposal proceeded only people who could afford to buy property or rent would be able to holiday in Sandy Point. This will remove all the affordable accommodation in Sandy Point, she said. This is a public beach. Gilligan called for stronger planning regulations from the state government to prevent looming harm to lives and properties from rising sea levels, coastal erosion and increased flooding risk.

Gilligan said she understood why some of her fellow councillors had followed council officers’ advice and voted in favour of the application. While Gilligan accepted the council’s decision, she argued the absence of coastal hazard overlays had put the council in an impossible position. Gilligan said the caravan park owner was entitled to develop the site under present planning rules, but she argued those regulations were outdated.

General store owner Paddy Annareddy said much of his summer business comes from the caravan park. Local businesses have also raised concerns about decreased patronage if the caravan park closes. General store owner Paddy Annareddy estimated the caravan park accounted for 30 per cent of his customers during summer





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