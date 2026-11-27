Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon is expected to be omitted from Australia's squad for the first Test against New Zealand in Perth. The 39-year-old's future is in question after selectors showed a willingness to go without a specialist spinner.

Australia is set to axe veteran spinner Nathan Lyon from its Test squad for the series opener against New Zealand, raising serious questions over the 39-year-old's future in the team.

Australia will name their squad on Saturday for the December 9 first Test against New Zealand in Perth, but it is understood Lyon will not be included. The omission is even more notable because previous calls to leave him out were made closer to the toss after seeing the final wicket. Lyon has been Australia's first-choice spinner when fit for more than 13 years and is the sixth-leading wicket-taker of all time with 577 scalps from 145 Tests.

Also read Australia to Leave Nathan Lyon Out of Squad for Opening Test Against New Zealand

He has made no secret of his desire to continue playing, with legacy-defining tours of India and England in the next nine months. He worked around the clock to recover from a hamstring injury last summer and return to the Test side. His push included giving up alcohol and spending more time in the gym, having previously described how he is trying to squeeze every last bit out of his career.

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Lyon Faces Omission From Squad

Where that career goes from here is now in question. Selectors have shown a growing willingness to go without a specialist spinner. Lyon has three times been left out of Australia's team over the past 18 months, with selectors picking four quicks in Tests against West Indies, England and South Africa. He took six wickets at 43.67 in Australia's most recent tour of South Africa, where he was overlooked for Scott Boland in a wet second Test in Gqeberha.

That marked the first time Lyon had been left out of a red-ball Test for 13 years, with his previous two omissions coming in day-night affairs. Included in that tour was Australia's inability to take wickets on the fourth day of the final Test in Cape Town, as South Africa recovered from a 100-run first-innings deficit. South Africa spinner Simon Harmer then bagged 6-16 on the final day to bowl the Proteas to victory.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald had indicated after the loss in Cape Town that Lyon remained Australia's number one spinner when asked if that would be reviewed. McDonald responded at the time: Review it? I don't think it's something to review now. We'll sit back and we'll go through Shield cricket.

Shield Cricket And Spinner Battle

Nathan will be preparing for the first Test match in Perth. Lyon has since taken seven Sheffield Shield wickets across two matches on return to Australia, but was out-bowled by Queensland leg spinner Mitchell Swepson in Sydney this week. Swepson took 6-73 and 5-55 to Lyon's 1-86 and 3-84 in an SCG draw between Queensland and New South Wales.

Thanks to a sporting declaration by Queensland and some exceptional bowling, the SCG was treated to one of the best Sheffield Shield finishes in years as New South Wales hung on for a draw. The match came only a month after Lyon was outshone by South Africa's Simon Harmer in October. Veteran journalist Robert Craddock had telegraphed Lyon's omission earlier on Friday.

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He said he went to a few people who have watched Lyon first-hand and have been in the dressing room next to him, and asked what he is lacking. They said it's nothing specific, but at age 39 you just lose half a yard of something. It might just be energy on the ball, rotations or a jump in your stride. The term snap and crackle - there was none of that with his bowling.

Lyon On Age And Selection

I think he is so close to the end. If we get a team tomorrow and there's no Lyon in it, I'm not shocked. Lyon bluntly told Channel 7 he was absolutely filthy to be left out of the Gabba Test during last summer's Ashes and admitted he could not bring himself to speak to chief selector George Bailey or coach Andrew McDonald. He said at the time: I haven't really sat down with Ronny or George yet.

When things settle down in my own head I will. I'm not the first player to miss a Test match and I won't be the last, but obviously I'm pretty gutted, because I know the role that I can play within Australian cricket, especially at a venue like this. I'm extremely disappointed, but I'll do whatever to make sure these guys are right.

Lyon returned to the side during that series but has been forced to get used to being left out. Just which spinner is named in the Australian squad, due to be announced on Saturday, remains to be seen. Matt Kuhnemann was picked alongside Lyon and Todd Murphy in Sri Lanka early last year.

Murphy stepped into the Test squad when Lyon was injured in 2025-26 but was overlooked for a cap even at the SCG, as selectors continued to prioritise pace. The four spinners are all likely to be in contention for the five-Test tour of India across January-March.