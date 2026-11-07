Carel Aaron Van Der Merwe Released After ICE Detention at Airport

Wisconsin state trooper Carel Aaron Van Der Merwe was released from ICE custody after a seven-year asylum battle. New rules include electronic monitoring.

Federal immigration agents detained Wisconsin State Patrol trooper Carel Aaron Van Der Merwe on Thursday at an airport while he was waiting to board a domestic flight. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents approached the South African national as he prepared to travel, initiating a custody process that has drawn significant public attention.

The Mechanism of Detention and Release

Van Der Merwe, who immigrated to the United States when he was 14 years old, had been waiting seven years for his asylum case to be heard by the courts. Despite the lengthy legal limbo, he had successfully obtained work authorization valid through 2030, which allowed him to serve in Wisconsin law enforcement. His detention highlights the complex intersection between pending asylum applications and active federal employment permits.

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On Friday, his law firm Christopher & De León confirmed that Van Der Merwe had been released from federal custody. However, his freedom comes with strict conditions. He is now subject to electronic monitoring and must maintain regular check-ins with immigration authorities. The firm stated that while the release is welcome news, the legal fight to defend his immigration status before an immigration judge is far from over.

Conflicting Agency Positions and Legal Disputes

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) defended the decision to detain Van Der Merwe, asserting that he had overstayed a visa issued in 2019. A DHS spokesperson emphasized that possessing work authorization or a pending application does not confer legal status in the United States, justifying the action as a enforcement of visa expiration rules.

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Van Der Merwe's attorneys vehemently rejected the DHS characterization. They pointed out that United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), another agency within the Department of Homeland Security, explicitly authorized him to work. The legal team argued that ICE, another DHS component, detained a man who was acting in good faith based on prior official approvals. DHS has not yet responded to inquiries regarding what specifically prompted the trooper's release.

Impact on Communities and Travel Safety

The case has raised alarms among noncitizens with unresolved immigration paperwork. Van Der Merwe's law firm advised individuals in similar situations to consult with immigration attorneys before traveling by air. The incident underscores the risks faced by travelers with visas, green-card holders, and those with pending asylum cases, who have been increasingly detained at domestic and international airports.

This detention occurred against the backdrop of the Trump administration's mass deportation agenda, which has involved both highly public raids and more furtive airport detentions. Experts suggest these actions are partly driven by arrest quotas imposed on the agency by the White House, creating a climate of uncertainty for legal residents and workers alike.

Political Context and Asylum Claims

Van Der Merwe's family, consisting of white South Africans, arrived during Donald Trump's first term. They had reason to believe they would be granted asylum after Trump returned to office and signed a proclamation stating the US would promote the resettlement of Afrikaner refugees. This policy was based on claims of government-sponsored race-based discrimination in South Africa, claims that have been widely disputed.

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The political controversy surrounding the resettlement of Afrikaner refugees adds another layer of complexity to Van Der Merwe's case. His badge was famously pinned on by his father in front of Wisconsin's governor, symbolizing his integration into the community he now protects, even as his immigration status remains under intense federal scrutiny.