Carlos Alcaraz rallied from a set down to defeat Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1) at the ATP Finals in Turin, extending his winning streak to 13 matches and reaching the final for the second consecutive year.

Carlos Alcaraz battled back from a set down to beat American Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1) in their ATP Finals semifinal on Saturday in Turin, reaching Sunday's final for the second consecutive year.

The second-seeded Spaniard stretched his overall winning streak to 13 matches after back-to-back titles in Vienna and Paris. He will face either world number one Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who meet in the other semifinal. I was a little bit frustrated at the beginning because I didn't start the match the way I wanted to, said Alcaraz, who is unbeaten on indoor courts this season.

Also read Alcaraz wears elastic band on injured thigh to beat Cobolli at ATP Finals

Shelton Takes Opening Set

Just happy that I came back in the second set playing such great tennis, step by step, focused on all my things and ended up playing good tennis. The third set was even closer. Shelton, the third seed, made his second consecutive appearance in the season finale and grabbed an early break to race to a 3-0 lead. He fired a second-serve ace on his first set point to take the opening set.

Advertisement

Alcaraz, whose fitness had come under scrutiny after he left the court with heavy strapping on his left leg following Wednesday's win over Medvedev, had his thigh wrapped heavily against Shelton. He underwent an MRI scan after that match. Alcaraz upped his game and started moving the American around more, engaging him in longer rallies. He earned two break points at 4-2 in the second set but could not convert either, with Shelton's booming serve getting him out of trouble.

Alcaraz went 5-3 up in the second before serving out the set. The pair traded blows in the third set before Alcaraz eased through the tie-break, sealing the win with a return winner. The indoor hard court swing has long been the most difficult part of the season for Alcaraz, both because of his difficulties with fatigue and his relative vulnerability in faster indoor conditions.

Alcaraz Improves Indoor Game

However, he has made significant progress indoors this year. Both Paris and Turin represent two of the fastest courts of the past decade. These are exactly the conditions a big server like Shelton would most prefer against Alcaraz, but the Spaniard has made great improvements in rapid conditions. Following his loss to Shelton at the quarterfinals of the US Open two months ago, one issue Alcaraz felt he needed to address was the quality of his own serve.

He made a number of changes to his service motion once he returned home, particularly simplifying the start of his motion to find greater balance and lowering his toss. After starting slowly and conceding his opening service game, the quality of Alcaraz's serve was perhaps the defining point of the match. It improved consistently and by the final set he simply did not seem at risk of losing his serve.

That security behind his first serve allowed him to start the final set tie-break completely relaxed. After Shelton fired down an ace on the first point, Alcaraz immediately followed him with two unreturned serves. While Alcaraz's confidence skyrocketed, a forehand error from Shelton and a rare missed volley on consecutive service points quickly sealed Shelton's fate. Despite ending his year with a defeat and understandable frustration about his wasteful errors at the close, Shelton played an excellent match.

Advertisement

Shelton Ends Best Career Year

Along with his monstrous serving, the most impressive part of his performance was his netplay. Time and time again, he made excellent volleys on key points, particularly on his serve in the final set. Shelton still has clear weaknesses that he, new coach Juan-Carlos Ferrero and his father Bryan must continue to work on, but he ends his season having put together by far the best year of his career.

His highlights included a first grand slam final at the US Open, four titles including the Montreal ATP 1000, and the solidification of his position as the number four player in the world. The man himself was not present in Turin on Saturday afternoon, but one of the most intriguing developments in men's tennis this year was Shelton's surprise decision to hire the former world number one Ferrero as his new coach alongside his father.

Ferrero is one of the most highly respected coaches on tour, but he also knows Alcaraz better than any other coach in the world. However, there is only so much that anyone can do against one of this sport's greatest talents. Shelton played a spectacular match, serving monstrously, attacking without hesitation and particularly volleying so well in decisive moments, but it still wasn't enough to defeat Alcaraz.

Alcaraz Eyes ATP Finals Title

Alcaraz responded to his fitness setback by dismantling his good friend Flavio Cobolli to advance to the semi-finals without dropping a set and then rallied from behind here to reach the final in Turin for a second consecutive year. He now stands on the brink of securing one of the few significant achievements that have eluded him so far in his historic career. Alcaraz will attempt to win his first ATP Finals title on Sunday.