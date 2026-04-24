Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws from French Open with Wrist Injury

World number one Carlos Alcaraz has been forced to withdraw from the French Open and the Italian Open due to a wrist injury sustained in Barcelona, jeopardizing his chances of a third consecutive Roland Garros title.

The world of tennis has been dealt a significant blow with the announcement that Carlos Alcaraz , the reigning Wimbledon champion and a leading contender for the French Open title, will be unable to compete at Roland Garros this year.

The withdrawal stems from a wrist injury sustained during his opening match at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell last week. This unfortunate development effectively ends Alcaraz’s hopes of adding a third consecutive French Open crown to his impressive list of achievements. The injury occurred shortly after a grueling final against Jannik Sinner in Monte Carlo, a match Sinner ultimately won, denying Alcaraz the opportunity to defend his title there.

Despite the discomfort, Alcaraz attempted to compete in Barcelona, hoping to regain his form on the clay court surface. However, the wrist pain proved too severe, forcing him to retire from the match and prompting further medical evaluation. The news is particularly disheartening for fans who anticipated a thrilling rematch between Alcaraz and Sinner at Roland Garros.

Their rivalry has quickly become one of the most captivating in the sport, culminating in a memorable final at the 2023 French Open, which Alcaraz won in a five-set thriller. Prior to the injury, Alcaraz was widely considered the favorite to win the tournament, having demonstrated exceptional form on clay in recent years. He had already secured victories in Barcelona in the previous two years, establishing himself as a dominant force on the surface.

The withdrawal not only impacts Alcaraz’s individual ambitions but also alters the competitive landscape of the French Open, opening up opportunities for other players to contend for the title. The decision to withdraw from both the Italian Open in Rome and the French Open was made after thorough medical assessments, with Alcaraz and his team prioritizing a cautious approach to recovery. They aim to avoid exacerbating the injury and ensure a full and sustainable return to the court.

Alcaraz released a statement on his social media channels expressing his disappointment and acknowledging the difficulty of the situation. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing his long-term health and expressed confidence in his ability to overcome this setback. The statement read, and I paraphrase, that after the results of the tests carried out today, the most prudent course of action is to be cautious and refrain from participating in Rome or Roland Garros while awaiting evaluation of the injury’s progress.

This will allow them to determine the appropriate timeline for his return to competitive play. He further stated that this is a challenging period, but he remains optimistic and believes he will emerge stronger from this experience. The tennis world has responded with messages of support for Alcaraz, wishing him a speedy recovery.

The absence of such a prominent player will undoubtedly be felt at Roland Garros, but the tournament will still feature a strong field of competitors vying for the coveted title. The focus now shifts to the recovery process for Alcaraz, with fans eagerly awaiting updates on his progress and hoping to see him back on the court as soon as possible.

The injury highlights the physical demands placed on professional tennis players and the importance of careful management to prevent and address injuries. It also serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the sport, where even the most dominant players can be sidelined by unforeseen circumstances. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the extent of the injury and the timeline for Alcaraz’s rehabilitation, and the tennis community will be closely following his journey back to full fitness





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Carlos Alcaraz French Open Roland Garros Wrist Injury Tennis Jannik Sinner Barcelona Open Withdrawal Injury Update

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