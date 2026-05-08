Carlton Blues Show Resilience in Second-Half Comeback Against Brisbane Lions

Despite trailing by 49 points early in the third quarter, the Carlton Blues staged a remarkable comeback against the Brisbane Lions, losing by just 11 points. The second-half performance highlighted the team's growing resilience and fighting spirit, with key players like Patrick Cripps and Sam Walsh leading the charge. While the loss was disappointing, the Blues showed signs of progress and a model for future success.

Carlton fans have endured a challenging season, but their team finally showed resilience in a hard-fought match against the two-time reigning premiers, the Brisbane Lions , at the Gabba on Friday night.

Despite trailing by 49 points early in the third quarter, the Blues staged a remarkable comeback, narrowing the gap to just 11 points by the final whistle. This second-half surge was a stark contrast to their previous performances, where they often led at half-time only to fade in the latter stages. The turning point came late in the game when Levi Ashcroft marked and scored, then confronted Ben Ainsworth, sparking a fiery exchange.

Sam Walsh, the Blues' captain, stepped in to defend his teammate, earning a free kick but demonstrating the team's growing fighting spirit. After the game, Walsh emphasized the importance of standing up for one another, stating, 'There is a spirit in this group, and we are going to stand up for one another. We are not going to get walked over.

' The Blues' second-half performance was marked by improved ball movement and defensive intensity, with Patrick Cripps leading the charge with 18 of his 32 disposals coming after the break. Harry McKay, Mitch McGovern, and Sam Walsh also lifted their games, contributing crucial goals and disposals. Despite the loss, Carlton coach Michael Voss saw positives in the second-half effort, noting that the team finally showed the consistency they had been striving for.

'After half-time, you could definitely see a confidence growing in the group,' Voss said. 'We started to win little battles, make connections forward of the ball, and keep possession in our half.

' However, Voss was quick to point out that the Blues cannot afford to play just one good half and expect to win matches. The Lions, meanwhile, acknowledged Carlton's resilience, with former skipper Lachie Neale admitting that his team struggled to maintain their intensity in the third quarter.

'We weren’t doing that well enough in the third quarter, and we were allowing them to chain and then find an easy mark,' Neale said. 'I got told by a couple of the boys we were ‘doing a Carlton. ’' Despite the Lions' eventual victory, their coach, Chris Fagan, was critical of his team's performance, calling it a 'danger game' and expressing concern over their drop in intensity.

The Blues now have an eight-day break before facing the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium next Saturday night. While the team is still searching for their second win of the season, the second-half performance against the Lions has given them a glimpse of what they can achieve when they play with intensity and cohesion.

Voss remains focused on building a consistent four-quarter effort, stating, 'We walk out of the game with further clarity on what we need to be producing, but we also walk away disappointed. We acknowledge the fight, but we can’t accept mediocrity.

' With key players like Cripps, Walsh, and McKay finding their form, Carlton fans can take heart in the progress their team is making, even if the results are not yet reflecting their efforts





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