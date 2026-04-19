Carlton CEO: Club Aware of Hollands' Struggles, Investigating Circumstances

Carlton CEO Graham Wright confirms the club was aware Elijah Hollands was struggling during a recent game and is investigating the circumstances surrounding his participation, while also addressing reports of alcohol consumption.

Carlton CEO Graham Wright has addressed the unusual on-field performance of Elijah Hollands during Thursday night's game, stating that the club was aware the player was experiencing difficulties during the match. Wright reiterated that at the time, the club did not suspect drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to Hollands' behaviour, which saw him finish the game with only a single disposal.

However, a report from journalist Caroline Wilson on 3AW on Saturday suggested that Collingwood players claimed Hollands had informed them he had been drinking. Wright acknowledged hearing this report but emphasized that no official communication had been received from Collingwood or the AFL regarding such claims. He confirmed on Sunday morning that the club's medical staff were aware Hollands was struggling during the game and that he has a history of anxiety and panic attacks. The club's medical team had been in contact with Hollands throughout the match to manage his difficulties. Hollands, who previously took time away from the club last year and was delisted before earning his way back onto the playing list, is currently the subject of ongoing club investigations. When questioned about whether illicit substances or alcohol had been ruled out as potential causes prior to the game, Wright explained that the club is still in the process of thoroughly reviewing all circumstances leading up to the match. He stated that while the current focus is on a mental health issue, the club is not entirely ruling out other possibilities as they work through the entirety of the situation. The pressure is mounting on Carlton to provide a comprehensive explanation for why Hollands was permitted to play. Wright confirmed the club is rigorously investigating the decision-making process that deemed Hollands fit to participate in the game at the MCG, in front of a crowd of 80,000 spectators. He acknowledged the validity of questions regarding whether the club could have handled the situation better and affirmed that the club is undertaking introspection and is committed to finding a more effective resolution for future occurrences. Looking ahead, Wright announced that Hollands will not be travelling to Perth for the team's upcoming game against Fremantle. The 23-year-old is currently receiving support from his family and the club's medical staff. Wright highlighted that Hollands' mental health challenges have been extensively documented, and the club's staff have been actively involved in supporting him for an extended period, both on and off the field, providing all necessary resources to prioritize his well-being. He described Thursday night as presenting unprecedented and complex circumstances, underscoring the club's serious approach to the matter and their determination to fully comprehend the situation and address the valid questions that have arisen





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