Carlton Coach Voss Remains Focused on Culture Despite Loss

Carlton coach Michael Voss expressed disappointment despite his team's valiant second-half comeback against the reigning premiers, the Brisbane Lions. The Blues, trailing by over eight goals early in the third quarter, fought back to lose 14.16 (100) to 13.11 (89). While pleased with the team's resilience, Voss acknowledged the recurring pattern of struggling to maintain momentum throughout the game.

Carlton coach Michael Voss expressed disappointment despite his team's valiant second-half comeback against the reigning premiers, the Brisbane Lions . The Blues, trailing by over eight goals early in the third quarter, fought back to lose 14.16 (100) to 13.11 (89).

While pleased with the team's resilience, Voss acknowledged the recurring pattern of struggling to maintain momentum throughout the game. He emphasized the need for his players to understand the demands of sustained effort and the importance of building a winning culture. Despite the loss, Voss remained focused on the long-term vision of the team, emphasizing the importance of creating an environment that fosters winning behaviors.

He stressed that his coaching approach is driven by building a culture rather than solely focusing on job security. The Blues will face the Western Bulldogs next week at Marvel Stadium, with Voss urging his team to replicate their second-half performance and build on their recent display of resilience





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