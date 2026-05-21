Carlton Football Club Investigates Podcast Hosts Over Misogynistic Comments

A Carlton fan podcast is under scrutiny after hosts made violent jokes about female content creators while mocking the club's initiative against violence toward women.

The sporting community has been rocked by a wave of controversy involving a group of Carlton Football Club supporters who host a fan podcast known as The Jumper Punch .

A video clip that rapidly circulated across various social media platforms captured the hosts in a state of laughter while discussing a hypothetical charity boxing match involving content creators associated with the Blues. During this discussion, the hosts made abhorrent comments suggesting that one of them would violently assault a group of female creators known as The Carlton Besties.

The Besties, a popular fan page on platforms like Instagram and TikTok with a following exceeding 30,000 people, found themselves the target of a conversation that blended casual violence with mocking laughter. What made the situation particularly egregious was the timing of the comments, as the hosts specifically referenced the Respects Round, a critical initiative spearheaded by the Carlton Football Club to promote gender equality and bring awareness to the pervasive issue of violence against women.

By linking a joke about beating women to a program designed to protect them, the podcast hosts highlighted a disturbing disconnect between the club's values and the behavior of some of its followers. Tori Saros, one of the leading voices behind The Carlton Besties, expressed a profound sense of disappointment and fatigue upon learning about the recording.

While she admitted she was not entirely shocked by the misogynistic undertones, she emphasized that such incidents are indicative of a broader, systemic problem facing women in the digital sports space. Saros pointed out that despite four years of effort to build a positive community for female fans, it often feels as though the progress made is fragile, with one step forward frequently followed by two steps back. The backlash was not limited to the immediate victims.

Keisha White, a well-known supporter of the Fremantle club, voiced her disgust on social media, noting that the ease with which the men joked about violence while acknowledging the Respects program was a clear sign that such initiatives are viewed as a joke by some. She argued that the inability of women to simply exist and participate in the football community without facing threats or harassment is a damning indictment of the current state of sports culture.

Other fans, such as Melbourne-based supporter Jackson Wheatley, have urged the club to take decisive action, suggesting that the men involved should be identified and permanently banned from attending matches to ensure that the club's commitment to respect is more than just a marketing slogan. In the wake of the public outcry, one of the hosts, Stagnitti, attempted to mitigate the damage by issuing an apology via Instagram.

Initially, he attempted to defend the comments by claiming the video had been taken out of context, but he later shifted his stance to express genuine regret. Stagnitti asserted that he is against violence in all forms and claimed that his words were not intended to be malicious or to suggest he actually wanted to harm anyone.

However, he acknowledged that the message sent by his words was entirely wrong and had caused significant discomfort, particularly among women. Meanwhile, the Carlton Football Club has launched a formal investigation into the four men featured in the clip. The club's membership department is currently working to determine if the individuals are registered members, which could lead to disciplinary actions or the revocation of their memberships.

Despite the toxicity of the incident, Tori Saros noted that the club has been supportive of The Besties and their involvement in the Respects program. She concluded that the overwhelming support received from the public following the incident proves that there is a strong desire for change, and she hopes that this serves as a catalyst for making football a safe and inclusive environment where women and girls can enjoy the sport without fear





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