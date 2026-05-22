Carlton member's membership revoked after inappropriate remarks about Carlton Besties

The host of an unofficial Blues fan podcast has had his Carlton membership revoked until the end of the 2026 season, following inappropriate remarks about a popular female-focused supporter group called the Carlton Besties.

The host of an unofficial Blues fan podcast has had his Carlton membership revoked until the end of the 2026 season, following inappropriate remarks about a popular female-focused supporter group called the Carlton Besties .

Rocco Stagnitti, the host, said he would 'punch the f--- out of the Besties', while discussing a charity boxing match between content creators, prompting laughter from the other three male panellists. The podcast is not officially linked to Carlton. The four podcasters discussed several Carlton fans who they thought would beat Stagnitti in a boxing match, before he said: 'But anyone else ... I'd punch the f--- out of the Besties'.

The segment was abhorrent and in no way reflective of the values of the Carlton Football Club or the wider Carlton community. Violence against women is never acceptable, and content of this nature reinforces why education around respectful relationships remains so important, which the club remains committed to supporting. According to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, Carlton have removed Stagnitti's membership until the end of the 2026 season.

Stagnitti and the other podcast panellists have also been offered the opportunity to participate in respect workshops. Co-founder of Carlton Besties, Tori Saros, told this masthead on Thursday she was not surprised by the remarks made on Stagnitti. Stagnitti posted on Instagram on Thursday morning, apologising to the Besties. He said he did not make the comment 'with any intention of wanting to really punch anyone'.

Although his intentions were not malicious, he completely acknowledges that what he said promotes the wrong message, and made many feel uncomfortable. For that, he is sorry, and he apologises to everyone that was affected by his comments. Stagnitti said his comments were never intended to be 'a serious threat to anyone' and said it was a light-hearted discussion about a charity boxing match





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