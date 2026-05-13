Carlton's Challenge: Overcoming a Decade-Long Rebuild

Carlton Football Club is currently in the midst of another list overhaul, as they aim to recover from one of the most extensive rebuilds in the Australian Football League (AFL) over a decade ago. The club has lost key players and faces the impending addition of Tasmania, which will affect their draft prospects and list management. The Blues' future prospects rely on effective list management and finding suitable players for their next challenging team.

Carlton don’t have a coach, list manager or a national recruiting manager and a decade after undergoing one of the most savage rebuilds the competition has seen, the Blues again face another overhaul of their list.

The Blues ran onto the Gabba with more players who had played 100-plus games than the Lions, and only a marginally younger side. They had seven players aged 30 or over. Football boss Chris Davies has the job of overseeing Carlton’s list management until they find a replacement for Nick Austin, who left the club on Tuesday. Fate has dealt the Blues a cruel blow.

The tightening of draft rules means their prized picks of Jagga Smith, Harry Dean and Cody Walker will have cost them six first-round selections. Tasmania's arrival will dilute the pool. The club wants more selections in this year's draft, the last uncompromised one before Tasmania's entry, but how can they find their way out of the hole they're in?

This masthead spoke to sources in list management across the AFL who discussed the Blues on condition of anonymity to talk about a rival side. After losing Charlie Curnow, Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni at the end of last year, the Blues are low on players with significant value at the trade table. With Sam Walsh locked away on a long-term deal signed in March, key defender Jacob Weitering shapes as the Blue who can command the highest price.

Dani Weitering is contracted until the end of 2031, so the Blues would hope to at least match the haul West Coast received at the end of 2024 for Tom Barrass, who cost Hawthorn a future first, future second and future third, with a future fourth going back to the Eagles. He would be an attractive proposition for North Melbourne, who are desperate for a defender of his quality.

The Western Bulldogs could do with Weitering, though they will need their draft capital for Zak Butters. Dani Weitering is having a down year by his own lofty standards but, at his best, is among the top backmen of his generation. The Blues cannot afford to lose a player of his quality. Harry McKay, the 2021 Coleman medallist, was among the leading key forwards in the league but has found life difficult as the No.1 man after Charlie Curnow's defection.

Harry Dean and Harry O'Farrell will find it easier. Patrick Cripps, the skipper, had not ruled out staying. Few can match Cripps for his contest and clearance work but, aged 31, and with a strong suit no longer as valued after recent rule changes, he won't fetch a king's ransom. But Cripps, should he choose, can go home to Western Australia, free of the burden he has carried his entire career at Ikon Park.

These are the players who must form the cornerstone of Carlton's next contending team: Smith, Dean, O'Farrell, Walsh and Walker





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AFL Rebuild Carlton's Challenge List Management Tasmania's Entrance Draft Rules List Prospects Key Players Recruiting And List Management Team Building Players With Significant Value

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