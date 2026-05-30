Carlton's Resurgence: A New Era for the Blues

The Carlton Football Club's remarkable turn of events has seen them rise from the bottom to the top 10, and their next four games are crucial in determining their fate. The team's revival has been led by senior players, and the unshackling of a team that played with dread rather than dare has been a key factor in their success. The Carlton coaching position is now attractive to candidates, and the quality and experience of the team's leaders will influence the decision-making process.

The Carlton Football Club 's revival has been a remarkable turn of events, especially considering their position at this point last year. Fans were energized throughout the winter months as the team made significant improvements, ensuring their place in the top 10.

With 12 games left, they need to win 10 out of 12 to be confident of making it, but 10th place is achievable if they hold their improved form and mindset. The team's next four games are against bottom-eight sides, and on form, they should win at least three. Carlton's mysterious talent for upsetting Geelong made their recent victory surprising rather than startling.

Patrick Cripps was magnificent at the end, converting a Stevie J hook kick from straight in front to deliver the winning goal. Cripps' revival has coincided with Carlton's, and the skipper's turnaround began just before Michael Voss joined the team. The club's key decision-makers have been realistic and measured throughout the season, and they did not make any pledges about Voss when he was still in charge.

They have set the bar at making the top 10 as their ladder ambition, and results under Josh Fraser confirm that was a reasonable expectation. Shifts in game style have been less critical than the revival of senior players, and the unshackling of a team that played with dread rather than dare has been a key factor in their success.

The Carlton coaching position is now attractive to candidates, and the quality and experience of the team's leaders will influence the decision-making process. The club has a strong playing list, and they are open to hiring from the pool of premium assistant coaches. They can build around key players like Walker, Harry Dean, and Jagga Smith, and create major cap space for aggressive pursuits once they have acquired the necessary players via the draft





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Carlton Football Club Michael Voss Josh Fraser Patrick Cripps Carlton Coaching Position Senior Players Game Style Dread Dare Quality And Experience Team Leaders

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Adam Simpson's Consultant Role at Carlton Raises Conflict of Interest QuestionsCarlton footy boss Chris Davies defends using former West Coast coach Adam Simpson as a consultant, despite potential conflict as Simpson hasn't ruled out future coaching. Davies acknowledges the issue but values Simpson's experience.

Read more »

AFL Backs Controversial Watson Ruling; Stengle, Carlton UpdatesThe AFL supports the umpire's decision to disallow Nick Watson's goal at half-time. Geelong's Andrew Mackie provides an update on Tyson Stengle's return. Carlton caretaker coach Josh Fraser credits recent wins to team evolution.

Read more »

AFL Rule Change Prevents Clear Goal Review in Geelong-Carlton ClashA controversial no-goal call during the Geelong vs Carlton match highlighted a problem with the AFL's post-Round 7 review rules, as Dempsey's kicked goal was not sent to the ARC after play restarted.

Read more »

Carlton stun Geelong in AFL epic as Cripps and Walsh shinePatrick Cripps and Sam Walsh led Carlton to a thrilling four-point victory over Geelong at the MCG, with the Blues securing their third consecutive win under new coach Michael Voss's replacement. The Cats' strong start was overturned by a dominant Carlton second quarter, and the game ended with multiple lead changes before Carlton edged ahead late.

Read more »