Carlton to Back Elijah Hollands After One-Disposal AFL Game

Carlton coach Michael Voss assures full support for Elijah Hollands, who was visibly shattered after registering just one disposal in the Blues' narrow loss to Collingwood. The club emphasizes its commitment to player welfare amidst Hollands' personal history of mental health and alcohol struggles.

Carlton coach Michael Voss has publicly stated the club's unwavering support for Elijah Hollands following a challenging performance against Collingwood last night. Hollands, a 23-year-old utility, registered a single disposal for the entire match, a statistic that left him understandably distraught. Voss acknowledged Hollands' deep disappointment, conveying to the media that the player was profoundly affected by his contribution, or lack thereof, during the close 13.10 (88) to 12.

11 (83) loss at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Initially, Hollands' name remained absent from the statistical records for much of the game, despite featuring on the field for a significant portion of the first three quarters, accounting for 75% of the match's playtime up to that point. Champion Data later retrospectively awarded him one possession, an ineffective kick during the third term, which underscored the difficulty he faced in impacting the contest. This struggle to gain traction saw him largely benched for the entirety of the final quarter, a period during which Collingwood staged a dramatic comeback, overcoming an 18-point deficit at the final break to secure victory. The images of Hollands' quiet distress were amplified by the match's outcome, particularly following Nick Daicos's stellar performance in the crucial final quarter, which inspired the Magpies' win, and Carlton's own Talor Byrne's missed shot after the siren that would have tied the scores. When questioned about Hollands' well-being, Voss was candid about the player's emotional state. He revealed that Hollands was 'pretty shattered with his game' and expressed that the player felt he had let his coach down. Voss admitted that Hollands had not played well and found it difficult to impose himself on the game. The coach also addressed circulating videos that appeared to show Hollands exhibiting confusion and erratic behaviour, stating that the player was disappointed with his performance. Voss emphasized the club's commitment to supporting individuals through such difficult times, especially in the final minutes of a closely contested match where tactical decisions are paramount. He reiterated that the club's priority is to ensure people are supported through these moments, regardless of individual performance. This recent difficulty for Hollands comes after a period of significant personal struggle. Last year, he took personal leave from the club on two separate occasions, later disclosing his battles with mental ill-health and alcohol dependency. The former Gold Coast player's contract situation with Carlton was also complex; he was delisted at the end of last season, despite having another year remaining on his contract. However, demonstrating resilience and commitment, Hollands was invited to train with Carlton over the summer. His impressive efforts during this period earned him a spot back on the Blues' playing list. He has subsequently played in all six games of the current season, averaging 18.4 possessions per game before the clash with Collingwood, highlighting a solid start to his resurgence. Despite this individual improvement and the club's support, Carlton's overall season has been disappointing, with the team now holding a 1-5 win-loss record after succumbing to their fourth loss this year, having squandered substantial second-half leads in multiple games





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